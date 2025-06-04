Phillies vs. Blue Jays Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Wednesday, June 4
It was a derby for the Philadelphia Phillies against the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday in their 8-3 victory. After a five-game absence, Bryce Harper returned with a home run in his first at-bat and Trea Turner went yard twice. The game was out of reach before the Jays had their first turn on offense as Philadelphia jumped ahead to a 6-0 lead in the first inning.
The Phillies will now try their hand with rookie Mick Abel, who is making his second major league start after pitching six innings for zero earned runs in a win against the Pirates. Jose Berrios will counter for Toronto. Berrios is also coming off a win that featured zero earned runs against the A’s, but has otherwise been exposed to high contact this year, which has projected regression on Statcast.
Here’s my prop bet and game prediction for the second game in this interleague matchup north of the border.
Phillies vs. Blue Jays Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Phillies -1.5 (+158)
- Blue Jays +1.5 (-194)
Moneyline
- Phillies (-104)
- Blue Jays (-112)
Total
- Over 9 (-105)
- Under 9 (-115)
Phillies vs. Blue Jays Probable Pitchers
- Phillies: Mick Abel (1-0, 0.00 ERA)
- Blue Jays: Jose Berrios (2-2, 3.86 ERA)
Phillies vs. Blue Jays How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, June 4, 2025
- Time: 7:07 p.m. ET
- Venue: Rogers Centre
- How to Watch (TV): NBCSP, SportsNet ONE
- Phillies Record: 37-23
- Blue Jays Record: 31-29
Phillies vs. Blue Jays Best MLB Prop Bet
- Addison Barger Over 1.5 Total Bases (+105 at FanDuel)
SI’s Iain MacMillan is targeting Addison Barger’s total bases prop on Wednesday, which I like the value for at +105. MacMillan emphasized in his Wednesday MLB prop bets column how Barger has been homered in four consecutive games and is batting .340 over the past two weeks. He has upside against a rookie arm.
Phillies vs. Blue Jays Prediction and Pick
With the roof at Rogers Centre expected to be open again Wednesday — and winds blowing out to right field — conditions will be favorable for offense. The park has been a hitter's haven in 2025, with teams seeing a 14% increase in scoring and a massive 46% jump in home runs compared to average.
Berrios sports a 4.62 xERA and continues to outperform these expected metrics. He’s gotten off the hook with a high strand rate despite declining walk per nine numbers (3.60).
On the other side, Abel should face more challenges in his second go. He may have impressed in his debut, but has no pitches with negative run value. His Triple-A command issues could surface in a hitter-friendly venue like Rogers Centre.
Pick: F5 Over 5.5 (+112 at FanDuel)
