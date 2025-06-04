Painting Corners: Best MLB Prop Bets Today (Predictions for Addison Barger, Chris Sale, Zebby Matthews)
We're fresh off a 3-0 sweep with my prop bets on Tuesday, including two plus-money plays on Cade Horton and Gunnar Henderson.
Can we pull off two straight 3-0 sweeps? Probably not, but I'm going to try. Let's dive into my favorite prop bets for tonight's action.
Top MLB Prop Picks Today
- Addison Barger OVER 1.5 Total Bases (+105) via FanDuel
- Chris Sale UNDER 6.5 Strikeouts (+100) via DraftKings
- Zebby Matthews OVER 1.5 Walks Allowed (+159) via Caesars
Phillies vs. Blue Jays Prop Bet
Addison Barger of the Blue Jays has been hot lately. He has hit a home run in four straight games, and he has a .340 batting average over the past two weeks. Today, he and the Blue Jays will take on a rookie arm in Mick Abel, who will be making his second career start. Barger looks like he's in a great spot to continue his hot streak.
Pick: Addison Barger OVER 1.5 Total Bases (+105)
Diamondbacks vs. Braves Prop Bet
The Arizona Diamondbacks have been elite in terms of not striking out when facing left-handed pitchers this season. They have a strikeout rate of 16.4% against lefties this season, which is 2.5% lower than any other team in the Majors. They have a tough test ahead of them tonight in Chris Sale, who is averaging 11.4 strikeouts per nine innings this season, but I'm still going to be brave enough to take this bet at plus-money.
Pick: Chris Sale UNDER 6.5 Strikeouts (+100)
Twins vs. Athletics Prop Bet
The Athletics haven't been winning games lately, but they have been drawing walks. Over the past two weeks, they have a walk-rate of 11.1%, the second highest rate in the Majors in that time frame. Tonight, they'll face Zebby Matthews, who has already allowed three walks in one of his three starts this season.
Pick: Zebby Matthews OVER 1.5 Walks Allowed (+159)
