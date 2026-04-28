What the Prediction Markets are Saying About Who Represents the AFC in This Year's Super Bowl

This far into the 2026 offseason, the AFC still does not have a clear-cut favorite. That might sound strange given the talent distributed across the conference, but the Kalshi prediction market on the AFC Championship Winner tells a story the standings alone can't. With over $1 million in total volume traded on this contract, what the market is saying is this: nobody knows who's getting to that game, and that uncertainty is what makes this contract worth watching right now.

Buffalo and Kansas City are at the top with 15% and 14% respectively, a dead heat between the two franchises that have defined AFC football for the better part of a decade. Baltimore sits one tick back at 13%, and then the field opens up. Los Angeles Chargers at 12%. New England, a name that barely registered in AFC Championship conversations a few years ago, at 11%. Denver dropped 2 points recently to settle at 11%. The conference is genuinely wide open, and the volume behind this contract confirms that bettors aren't leaning hard on any single outcome.

AFC Championship Winner | Kalshi Market

Kalshi

Buffalo Bills | 15% Chance

Buffalo dropped one tick since the last reading, a minor move that might not mean much on its own but is worth noting given the volume behind this contract. The Bills have been here before, consistently ranked among the top two or three AFC teams entering any given season, and consistently finding ways to fall short of the Super Bowl. Their 15% reflects a market that respects their talent but has seen this movie enough times to stay cautious. Josh Allen is still one of the most dangerous quarterbacks in the conference. Whether the supporting cast around him is enough to finally push Buffalo over the top is the question traders are pricing in right now.

Kansas City Chiefs | 14% Chance

Just behind Buffalo at 14%, Kansas City's flat line here is notable. No movement, which in a market this active either means the money coming in on both sides is balanced or that traders have decided the Chiefs' price is roughly right where it should be. Patrick Mahomes and three Super Bowl rings in five years make this team a permanent contender, but the Chiefs have shown some vulnerability in recent playoff runs, and the market isn't pricing them as a prohibitive favorite. 14% for a defending champion class team feels like the market saying: they're in the conversation, but so is everyone else.

Baltimore Ravens | 13% Chance

Baltimore slipped a point as well, matching Buffalo's one-tick drop. Lamar Jackson in his prime, a loaded defensive roster, and a coaching staff in John Harbaugh that has done this at the highest level for years. The Ravens should probably be higher on a pure talent basis, and yet 13% suggests the market sees something it doesn't fully trust. Baltimore's postseason history under Jackson has been complicated, and that playoff uncertainty seems baked into the current price. This is one of the more interesting contracts to watch if Baltimore makes a significant offseason move.

Jan 4, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) rushes the ball against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the first half at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Los Angeles Chargers | 12% Chance

The Chargers at 12% represent one of the more intriguing market positions in this field. Jim Harbaugh's first full season in the NFL ended with real promise, and the market appears to be giving him and Justin Herbert credit for what's coming rather than just what's been. Twelve percent is not a trivial number when the top of this market is sitting at 15%, and the Chargers are closing that gap on the back of genuine optimism about their trajectory. Whether Harbaugh can take a team to the AFC Championship in year two of a rebuild is the core question here.

New England Patriots | 11% Chance

Here is the number that stops you. New England at 11% for the AFC Championship, in a market that has already traded over a million dollars. That's not a number born out of nostalgia. The Patriots made meaningful moves this offseason, including the reported acquisition of A.J. Brown, a move that shook up the AFC receiver landscape overnight. The market appears to be responding to that kind of aggressive roster construction. Whether it translates to an AFC Championship appearance is a long road, but 11% for a team widely viewed as a rebuilding project suggests traders see something developing in Foxborough that deserves real attention.

Denver Broncos | 11% Chance

Denver's two-point drop is the biggest single movement in this market, which makes it the most interesting signal in the data. A two-point swing in a market this flat is not noise. Something shifted the money away from Denver, whether it's roster uncertainty, a coaching decision, or simply the broader market repricing after other teams made moves. Sean Payton's second year with the Broncos was a step in the right direction, but the market is clearly pulling back on Denver as an AFC Championship contender, at least for now.

Cincinnati Bengals, Houston Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars | 8% Chance

Three teams clustered at 8%, each priced at Yes 8 cents on Kalshi. Cincinnati brings Joe Burrow back from injury with the expectation that a healthy Bengals team is a dangerous one. Houston has C.J. Stroud continuing to develop into a franchise quarterback with a defense that should only get better. Jacksonville is the longest of these long shots, but 8% in a market this flat isn't zero, and the Jaguars have shown they can compete in a difficult division when healthy and clicking. All three are priced identically, which suggests the market hasn't found a reason to separate them yet.

The Market Read

What this Kalshi contract is really pricing is conference-wide parity, and $1 million in volume behind that thesis carries weight. No team above 15%, nine teams at 8% or higher, and meaningful movement already showing up in Denver's two-point drop and the quiet rise of New England. The AFC Championship race this year is genuinely open, and the market knows it.

Nobody has separated from the pack yet, and until one team does, the most honest answer this market can give is the one it's already giving: it's anybody's conference.

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Accuracy note: Market data referenced in this article reflects information as of April 28, 2026. Prediction market prices are live and shift continuously. Always verify current information directly at Kalshi.com and Polymarket.com before trading.

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