Puka Nacua Injury Update Doesn't Change Rams vs. Jaguars Odds for NFL Week 7
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua suffered an ankle injury in Week 6 against the Baltimore Ravens, and he had one of his worst statistical showings of the 2025 season as a result.
Nacua played just 50.9 percent of the Rams’ snaps and caught two passes for 28 yards (on three targets) in the win. He was visibly hobbled when he was on the field, and it has put his status in question for Week 7 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
However, the Rams’ odds for Week 7 have remained steady (Los Angeles -3) since open on Sunday night. DraftKings Sportsbook still has Los Angeles as a three-point favorite, and it’s possible that recent comments from Sean McVay are a reason why.
The Rams head coach said that Nacua is a day-to-day and is hopeful that he’ll be able to play in London against the Jags.
For what it’s worth, McVay is usually pretty reliable when it comes to injury discussion, so there really is a chance that both Nacua and Blake Corum could end up playing in London.
However, there’s also a possibility that the Rams hold both players out with the team’s bye week on the horizon in Week 8.
Nacua has been one of the best receivers in the NFL this season, catching 54 of his 65 targets through six games for 616 yards and a pair of touchdowns. He’s also made an impact on a few rushes this season, carrying the ball three times for 52 yards and a score.
There aren’t many wide receivers that could move a spread with an injury, but Nacua may be one of them given how large his role is in the offense for Los Angeles.
For now, it appears oddsmakers believe that he has a chance to play, but if he logs a few DNPs in practice to open the week, it could move this line towards Jacksonville in a battle between these two 4-2 teams in London.
