NFL Week 7 Opening Odds for Every Game (Bucs Underdogs vs. Lions, Rams Favored vs. Jags)
Week 7 of the NFL season features a massive matchup on Monday night, as two NFC contenders – the Tampa Bay Bay Buccaneers and Detroit Lions – face off.
That’s one of two massive Monday night games (Houston takes on Seattle in the second MNF matchup) in a loaded 15-game slate.
The Buffalo Bills and Baltimore Ravens are the only teams on a bye, and Baltimore could really use it after a 1-5 start with Lamar Jackson missing back-to-back games.
There are some interesting lines in Week 7, including the Los Angeles Rams being set as favorites in a “road” game in London against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Here’s a look at the opening odds for every matchup in Week 7 of the 2025 season.
NFL Odds for Every Week 7 Game
Thursday Night Football – Oct. 16
Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cincinnati Bengals
- Spread: Steelers -5.5 (-112)
- Total: 42.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Sunday, Oct. 19 – 9:30 a.m. NFL London Game
Los Angeles Rams vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
- Spread: Rams -3 (-120)
- Total: 46.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Sunday, Oct. 19 – 1 p.m. EST Games
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Kansas City Chiefs
- Spread: Chiefs -10.5 (-110)
- Total: 45.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Miami Dolphins vs. Cleveland Browns
- Spread: Browns -1.5 (-115)
- Total: 41.5 (Over -115/Under-105)
New England Patriots vs. Tennessee Titans
- Spread: Patriots -6.5 (-120)
- Total: 42.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Carolina Panthers vs. New York Jets
- Spread: Jets -1.5 (-105)
- Total: 45.5 (Over -105/Under -115)
New Orleans Saints vs. Chicago Bears
- Spread: Bears -5.5 (-110)
- Total: 45.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Philadelphia Eagles vs. Minnesota Vikings
- Spread: Eagles -2.5 (-110)
- Total: 42.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Sunday, Oct. 19 – 4 p.m. EST Games
New York Giants vs. Denver Broncos
- Spread: Broncos-7 (-120)
- Total: 39.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Indianapolis Colts vs. Los Angeles Chargers
- Spread: Chargers -1.5 (-105)
- Total: 48.5 (-105/Under -115)
Green Bay Packers vs. Arizona Cardinals
- Spread: Packers -7 (-110)
- Total: 43.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Washington Commanders vs. Dallas Cowboys
- Spread: Commanders -3 (+100)
- Total: 54.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Sunday Night Football – Oct. 19
Atlanta Falcons vs. San Francisco 49ers
- Spread: 49ers -3.5 (-110)
- Total: 45.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Monday Night Football – Oct. 20
Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Detroit Lions
- Spread: Lions -5.5 (-110)
- Total: 53.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Houston Texans vs. Seattle Seahawks
- Spread: Seahawks -3 (+100)
- Total: 45.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
