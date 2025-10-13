SI

NFL Week 7 Opening Odds for Every Game (Bucs Underdogs vs. Lions, Rams Favored vs. Jags)

Breaking down the opening odds for every NFL game in Week 7 of the 2025 season, with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers set as underdogs on Monday night against the Detroit Lions.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and quarterback Baker Mayfield are underdogs in Week 7.
Week 7 of the NFL season features a massive matchup on Monday night, as two NFC contenders – the Tampa Bay Bay Buccaneers and Detroit Lions – face off.

That’s one of two massive Monday night games (Houston takes on Seattle in the second MNF matchup) in a loaded 15-game slate. 

The Buffalo Bills and Baltimore Ravens are the only teams on a bye, and Baltimore could really use it after a 1-5 start with Lamar Jackson missing back-to-back games.

There are some interesting lines in Week 7, including the Los Angeles Rams being set as favorites in a “road” game in London against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

If you have an early lean on a game, placing a bet early in the week can be a great way to capitalize on the best lines before they potentially move. 

Here’s a look at the opening odds for every matchup in Week 7 of the 2025 season. 

NFL Odds for Every Week 7 Game

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Thursday Night Football – Oct. 16

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cincinnati Bengals

  • Spread: Steelers -5.5 (-112)
  • Total: 42.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Sunday, Oct. 19 – 9:30 a.m. NFL London Game

Los Angeles Rams vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

  • Spread: Rams -3 (-120)
  • Total: 46.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Sunday, Oct. 19 – 1 p.m. EST Games

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Kansas City Chiefs

  • Spread: Chiefs -10.5 (-110)
  • Total: 45.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Miami Dolphins vs. Cleveland Browns

  • Spread: Browns -1.5 (-115)
  • Total: 41.5 (Over -115/Under-105)

New England Patriots vs. Tennessee Titans

  • Spread: Patriots -6.5 (-120)
  • Total: 42.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Carolina Panthers vs. New York Jets

  • Spread: Jets -1.5 (-105)
  • Total: 45.5 (Over -105/Under -115)

New Orleans Saints vs. Chicago Bears

  • Spread: Bears -5.5 (-110)
  • Total: 45.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Minnesota Vikings

  • Spread: Eagles -2.5 (-110)
  • Total: 42.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Sunday, Oct. 19 – 4 p.m. EST Games

New York Giants vs. Denver Broncos

  • Spread: Broncos-7 (-120)
  • Total: 39.5 (Over -115/Under -105)

Indianapolis Colts vs. Los Angeles Chargers

  • Spread: Chargers -1.5 (-105)
  • Total: 48.5 (-105/Under -115)

Green Bay Packers vs. Arizona Cardinals

  • Spread: Packers -7 (-110)
  • Total: 43.5 (Over -115/Under -105)

Washington Commanders vs. Dallas Cowboys

  • Spread: Commanders -3 (+100)
  • Total: 54.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Sunday Night Football – Oct. 19

Atlanta Falcons vs. San Francisco 49ers

  • Spread: 49ers -3.5 (-110)
  • Total: 45.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Monday Night Football – Oct. 20

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Detroit Lions

  • Spread: Lions -5.5 (-110)
  • Total: 53.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Houston Texans vs. Seattle Seahawks

  • Spread: Seahawks -3 (+100)
  • Total: 45.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

