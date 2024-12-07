SI

Raiders vs. Buccaneers Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 14

Brock Bowers continues to be one of the best rookies in the NFL.
The Las Vegas Raiders and Tampa Bay Buccaneers will face off in an interconference showdown in Week 14.

You can take a look at the latest odds here, but in this article, we're going to dive into a few of my favorite player prop bets for this game, including an anytime touchdown scorer.

Raiders vs. Buccaneers Player Prop Bets

  • Brock Bowers OVER 6.5 Receptions (-145)
  • Bucky Irving OVER 65.5 Rush Yards (-120)
  • Mike Evans Anytime Touchdown (+105)

Brock Bowers OVER 6.5 Receptions

Brock Bowers has been having an unbelievable season and I'm going to bet on that to continue on Sunday. The Raiders feed him the ball early and often in their games now, including seeing double-digit targets in three-straight contests, hauling in a combined 27 receptions in those three games.

If the Buccaneers get up early, the Raiders will need to turn to the air in the second half which should help Bowers' numbers even more.

Bucky Irving OVER 65.5 Rush Yards

Bucky Irving has established himself as one of the best running backs in the NFL, averaging a blistering 5.5 yards per carry this season. He's also seeing a majority of snaps compared to Rachaad White, including playing in over 50% of offense snaps the past two weeks.

If the Buccaneers get a lead, they'll likely turn to the run game in the second. Bet on Irving to go over this number for the fourth straight game.

Mike Evans Anytime Touchdown

Let's not forget how much of a touchdown machine Mike Evans is. He hauled in 13 touchdown catches last season and has seven in nine games in 2024. Last week's eight-catch performance against the Panthers shows he's hitting his stride again after returning from injury.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

