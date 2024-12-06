Raiders vs. Buccaneers Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 14 (Trust Tampa Bay?)
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are 6-6 and in the mix for the NFC South crown, but they don't hold the tiebreaker between them and the Atlanta Falcons in the division.
So, every win down the stretch of the 2024 season is crucial for Baker Mayfield and company – starting with their Week 14 game against the lowly Las Vegas Raiders.
Vegas has lost eight games in a row and is already eliminated from playoff contention heading into this matchup. With Gardner Minshew out for the season, Aidan O’Connell figures to be the team’s quarterback the rest of the way.
Now, the Raiders nearly upset the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 13 – but almost doesn’t count when it comes to wins and losses.
Oddsmakers have set the Bucs as nearly touchdown favorites in this game, but should we trust them to cover?
Using the latest odds and analysis, I’m attempting to predict the final score of this game to give bettors an idea of where I’m leaning on both the spread and total for this Week 14 matchup.
Raiders vs. Buccaneers Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Raiders +6.5 (-108)
- Bucs -6.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Raiders: +220
- Bucs: -270
Total
- 46 (Over -110/Under -110)
Tampa Bay is 7-5 against the spread this season, although it’s only been favored at home twice, going 1-1 ATS in those games.
The Raiders, on the other hand, have dropped eight games in a row and are 1-6 straight up on the road. As road underdos, they’ve gone just 3-4 against the spread.
Raiders vs. Buccaneers Final Score Prediction
SI Betting’s NFL betting insider Iain MacMillan is buying the Bucs this week, even though they nearly lost to Carolina in Week 13. He broke down why in his Road to 272 column – where he picks every NFL game, every week:
No matter who is at quarterback, the Raiders continue to have the worst offense in the NFL, ranking dead last in EPA per play and 28th in yards per play (4.9). The Buccaneers' defense may not be impressive, but they're good enough to hold the Raiders in check long enough for Tampa Bay to win with a margin.
The Buccaneers offense has become one of the best in the league, ranking inside the top 10 in nearly every metric including sixth in EPA per play and fifth in success rate. They're in a great spot to run away with this one on their home field.
It’s hard to disagree, as the Raiders have found ways to lose (the botched snap in Week 13 against KC as the latest blunder) just about every week.
With Mike Evans back in action, the Tampa Bay offense is more dynamic than it was prior to its bye week. Don’t be shocked if the Bucs run away with this game at home.
Final Score Prediction: Buccaneers 29, Raiders 20
