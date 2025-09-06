Raiders vs. Patriots Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 1
Drake Maye and the New England Patriots have some higher expectations in the 2025 season under new head coach Mike Vrabel, but they’re taking on an intriguing Las Vegas Raiders team in Week 1.
Las Vegas has a new head coach as well in Pete Carroll, and a new quarterback in Geno Smith.
This game is expected to be a close one – New England is a 2.5-point favorite – but I’m eyeing some player props for Sunday’s 1 p.m. EST matchup.
Can Ashton Jeanty make an impact in his debut? Will Brock Bowers and Maye build on impressive rookie seasons?
Here’s a look at props for all three of those players in Week 1.
Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime TD Picks for Raiders vs. Patriots
- Drake Maye OVER 28.5 Rushing Yards (-111)
- Ashton Jeanty Anytime TD (-120)
- Brock Bowers 6+ Receptions (-156)
Drake Maye OVER 28.5 Rushing Yards (-111)
Last season, Maye averaged 32.4 rushing yards per game, clearing 28.5 rushing yards in six of his starts. Maye finished the season with 54 carries for 421 yards.
The Patriots revamped their offensive line a bit this offseason, but I’m still not sold that it will be one of the better units in the league.
I expect Maye to look to scramble when he can, and the lack of weapons on the outside for New England may cause him to run out of necessity at times. Maye had at least five rushing attempts in eight games in 2024.
That’s a terrific floor to help get him over this number on Sunday.
Ashton Jeanty Anytime TD (-120)
First-round pick Ashton Jeanty figures to be the bellcow and focal point of the Las Vegas offense, so why not bet on him to find the end zone in Week 1?
The Raiders had one of the worst rushing offenses in the NFL last season, but now they bring in Carroll and Chip Kelly, who will likely deploy a run-heavy scheme centered around the former Boise State star.
We’ve seen running backs in Seattle thrive under Carroll, and Jeanty is a great bet to see 20 touches in Week 1. Last season, New England allowed 16 rushing scores and 4.4 yards per carry to opposing running backs.
Brock Bowers 6+ Receptions (-156)
Second-year tight end Brock Bowers is one of the best weapons in the NFL, and with Amari Cooper retiring and Jakobi Meyers requesting a trade, the pass-catching corps in Las Vegas has a ton of questions.
So, I’m going to back Bowers to catch six or more passes, something he did nine times in 17 games in the 2024 season with subpar quarterback play.
Smith is a much better quarterback than anyone Las Vegas had under center in 2024, and he should lean Bowers as the No. 1 option through the air all season long.
