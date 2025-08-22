Red Sox vs. Yankees Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Friday, Aug. 22
The Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees are both trying to catch the Toronto Blue Jays in the AL East, which makes their four-game series pivotal for both teams' seasons. The Red Sox got the better of the Yankees in the series opener on Thursday night, and now the two teams are set to play Game 2 in the Bronx on Friday night.
Let's dive into the odds and my best bets for tonight's AL East showdown.
Red Sox vs. Yankees Odds, Run Line, and Total
Run Line
- Red Sox +1.5 (-140)
- Yankees -1.5 (+115)
Moneyline
- Red Sox +150
- Yankees -185
Total
- Over 8.5 (-118)
- Under 8.5 (-102)
Red Sox vs. Yankees Probable Pitchers
- Boston: Brayan Bello, RHP (9-6, 3.23 ERA)
- New York: Max Fried, LHP (13-5, 3.26 ERA)
Red Sox vs. Yankees How to Watch
- Date: Friday, August 22
- Time: 7:05 p.m. ET
- Venue: Yankee Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): NESN, Amazon Prime Video, MLBN (out-of-market only)
- Red Sox Record: 69-59
- Yankees Record: 69-58
Red Sox vs. Yankees Best MLB Prop Bet
- Max Fried OVER 6.5 Strikeouts (+120) via Caesars
The last time Max Fried faced the Boston Red Sox, he recorded nine strikeouts, the second most he's recorded in a single outing this season. It's also worth noting that Boston has a strikeout rate of 23.2% against left-handed pitchers this season. We have the chance to bet on Fried recording seven strikeouts tonight at +120 odds. I won't hesitate to jump on that bet.
Red Sox vs. Yankees Prediction and Pick
In today's edition of Walk-Off Wagers, I broke down why I'm betting the UNDER in tonight's AL East showdown:
We have a fantastic pitching matchup ahead of us in the Bronx tonight when Brayan Bello (3.23 ERA) of the Red Sox and Max Fried (3.26 ERA) of the Yankees. Not only is this a solid pitching matchup when it comes to the starters, but one of the Red Sox's biggest strengths this season has been their bullpen, which ranks third in the Majors in bullpen ERA at 3.43.
Neither offense has lived up to expectations since the All-Star Break. The Yankees rank ninth in wRC+ in that time frame, and the Red Sox rank just 21st.
The total is a touch too high at 8.5. The UNDER is the play in this one.
Pick: UNDER 8.5 (-102) via BetMGM
