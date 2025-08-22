Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (How to Bet Red Sox vs. Yankees)
MLB season marches on with today's full slate of MLB games. There are plenty of marquee matchups set to take place on Friday night, including an AL East showdown between the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees.
If you're looking for picks for today's action, you've come to the right place. I have bets locked in on three separate games, including a bet on the total between the Red Sox and Yankees.
Top MLB Picks Today
- Orioles -110 vs. Astros
- Red Sox vs. Yankees UNDER 8.5 (-102)
- Rangers -145 vs. Guardians
Astros vs. Orioles Prediction
The Houston Astros have been abysmal offensively of late. Since the All-Star Break, the Astros rank 29th in the Majors in wRC+, while batting just .238 and sporting an OPS of .365. They've been able to get bailed out by their pitching of late, but that's not going to happen tonight when they roll with Lance McCullers, who has an ERA of 6.90 on the season.
There are only a few teams in the Majors I wouldn't bet at -110 at home against this Astros team right now. Put records aside, trust the numbers we've seen from this team since the All-Star Break. The Orioles are the right side to back in this one.
Pick: Orioles -110
Red Sox vs. Yankees Prediction
We have a fantastic pitching matchup ahead of us in the Bronx tonight when Brayan Bello (3.23 ERA) of the Red Sox and Max Fried (3.26 ERA) of the Yankees. Not only is this a solid pitching matchup when it comes to the starters, but one of the Red Sox's biggest strengths this season has been their bullpen, which ranks third in the Majors in bullpen ERA at 3.43.
Neither offense has lived up to expectations since the All-Star Break. The Yankees rank ninth in wRC+ in that time frame, and the Red Sox rank just 21st.
The total is a touch too high at 8.5. The UNDER is the play in this one.
Pick: UNDER 8.5 (-102)
Guardians vs. Rangers Prediction
This game is a lopsided pitching matchup. Nathan Eovaldi might be the most underrated pitcher in the Majors. He has an 11-3 record with a 1.76 ERA and a 0.870 WHIP. Not only are the Rangers at home and starting Eovaldi tonight, but their bullpen is also sixth in the Majors in bullpen ERA at 3.60.
Meanwhile, the Guardians are starting Slade Cecconi tonight, who has been unimpressive this season with a 4.50 ERA. Cleveland has also been unimpressive offensively. The Guardians rank just 17th in the Majors in wRC+ since the All-Star Break. -145 is more than a fair price for the Rangers tonight.
Pick: Rangers -145
As a new BetMGM user, you can now claim up to $1,500 in bonus bets when you create an account using BetMGM bonus code SI1500, deposit at least $10, and place a real money wager. If you lose your bet, BetMGM will return your entire stake as bonus bets.
Are you in MI, NJ, PA, or WV? If so, you can bet $10 and receive $150 in bonus bets from BetMGM if you win.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!