Reds vs. Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Friday, June 20
The Cincinnati Reds are a game back of the St. Louis Cardinals in the NL Central division heading into Friday’s series opener.
St, Louis is in the midst of a three-game winning streak, pushing it to five games over .500 in the 2025 season. The Reds dropped their series finale with the Minnesota Twins on Thursday afternoon, but they are 7-3 in their last 10 and making a push for a wild card spot in the National League.
On Friday, the Reds have Brady Singer (4.34 ERA) on the mound against St. Louis’ Andre Pallante (4.83 ERA). Since neither starter has been anywhere near lights out this season, how should bettors wager on this matchup?
Here’s our breakdown of the odds, players to bet on in the prop market and my prediction on Friday night.
Reds vs. Cardinals Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Reds +1.5 (-172)
- Cardinals -1.5 (+141)
Moneyline
- Reds: +124
- Cardinals: -151
Total
- 9 (Over -101/Under -120)
Reds vs. Cardinals Probable Pitchers
- Cincinnati: Brady Singer (7-4, 4.34 ERA)
- St. Louis: Andre Pallante (4-3, 4.83 ERA)
Reds vs. Cardinals How to Watch
- Date: Friday, June 20
- Time: 7:15 p.m. EST
- Venue: Busch Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): FDSMW, FDSOH
- Reds record: 39-36
- Cardinals record: 40-35
Reds vs. Cardinals Best MLB Prop Bets
Reds Best MLB Prop Bet
- Elly De La Cruz to Hit a Home Run (+450)
Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s best home run picks – Daily Dinger – why Cruz is worth a bet to go deep on Friday:
Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz has been on fire as of late, hitting three homers over the last week while posting a .292 batting average and a 1.079 OPS.
De La Cruz is now up to 16 homers in the 2025 season, and he has a solid matchup against the St. Louis Cardinals and right-hander Andre Pallante on Friday.
This season, Pallante has given up 11 home runs in 14 starts, posting a 4.83 ERA.
Cruz thrives against right-handed pitching, hitting .295 with 13 of his 16 homers against righties this season. He’s worth a bet to stay hot – especially at this price – on Friday.
Reds vs. Cardinals Prediction and Pick
Over the last week, these teams rank in the top five in MLB in runs scored and are No. 5 (St. Louis) and No. 6 (Cincinnati) in OPS.
I’m going to trust these offenses on Friday night, as both Singer and Pallante have been pretty average this season.
Pallante has allowed at least three runs in eight starts this season while Singer has done so in seven starts. Rather than pick a side, I’m going to bet on the OVER in the early innings, as I don’t expect either starter to shut down these red hot offenses.
Pallante is in just the 31st percentile in expected ERA and the 17th percentile in expected batting average against while Singer is in the 15th and 19th percentile in those respective metrics.
This should be a high-scoring game early on Friday.
Pick: First 5 Innings OVER 4.5 (-140 at DraftKings)
