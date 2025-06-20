Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks Today (Target Aaron Judge, Ketel Marte, Elly De La Cruz)
If you’re looking to bet on some homers – or simply just root for them – you’ve come to the right place.
Every day at SI Betting, we share our favorite home run prop bets for the day’s action, and Friday features a couple of All-Star players, including New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge.
Betting on home run props can be tough, as they’re not easy to predict, but the benefit is that oddsmakers usually offer pretty solid payouts in this market. Tonight, I’m eyeing a player that that is +450 to go yard and two (Judge and Ketel Marte) that are set at shorter prices.
What better way to start the weekend than cashing a plus-money bet?
Here’s a full breakdown of each of the home run props for Friday’s action.
Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks for Friday, June 20
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Elly De La Cruz to Hit a Home Run (+450)
- Ketel Marte to Hit a Home Run (+230)
- Aaron Judge to Hit a Home Run (+165)
Elly De La Cruz to Hit a Home Run (+450)
Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz has been on fire as of late, hitting three homers over the last week while posting a .292 batting average and a 1.079 OPS.
De La Cruz is now up to 16 homers in the 2025 season, and he has a solid matchup against the St. Louis Cardinals and right-hander Andre Pallante on Friday.
This season, Pallante has given up 11 home runs in 14 starts, posting a 4.83 ERA.
Cruz thrives against right-handed pitching, hitting .295 with 13 of his 16 homers against righties this season. He’s worth a bet to stay hot – especially at this price – on Friday.
Ketel Marte to Hit a Home Run (+230)
Arizona Diamondbacks star Ketel Marte has a favorable matchup against the 17-win Colorado Rockies and left-hander Austin Gomber tonight.
In his career against Gomber, Marte is hitting 8-for-23 (.348) with a pair of home runs and a 1.096 OPS. Gomber has only made one start this season, pitching five scoreless innings, but he’s coming off a 2024 campaign where he allowed the most home runs (30) in MLB.
Marte has 12 homers so far in 2025, and he is in a great spot against a Rockies pitching staff that is 29th in MLB in ERA.
Aaron Judge to Hit a Home Run (+165)
Bettors aren’t going to get a major payout on this Aaron Judge prop, but the New York Yankees superstar has a great matchup on Friday night.
Judge is facing the Baltimore Orioles and right-handed starter Tomoyuki Sugano, who has allowed 13 home runs in 14 starts this season, giving up at least one homer in 10 of his outings.
So far this season, Judge has 26 home runs, and 17 of them have come against right-handed pitching. He’s also hitting an insane .369 against righties.
Judge is worth a look on a nightly basis in this market, and against a home-run prone pitcher like Sugano, he's nearly impossible to pass up.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn $300 in bonus bets if you win your initial bet. DraftKings will issue 12 $25 bonus bets.