Reed Sheppard Rookie of the Year Odds Soaring Following Strong Start to Summer League
Almost every summer, there is a rookie that lights up the NBA's summer league and subsequently becomes an intriguing pick for the Rookie of the Year awaard.
It appears the 2024 summer is no different.
Houston Rockets guard Reed Sheppard has been on fire through three summer league games, and his odds to win Rookie of the Year are soaring as a result. Here's a quick look at what's he's accomplished so far for Houston:
Reed Sheppard NBA Summer League Stats
Points
Rebounds
Assists
Steals
Blocks
FG
3P
vs. Pistons
15
4
2
3
0
6-for-17
0-for-2
vs. Wizards
22
6
7
5
1
9-for-15
1-for-5
vs. Lakers
23
4
5
1
3
9-for-17
4-for-6
While the 3-point shot hasn't been as great as it was for Sheppard in college at the University of Kentucky, he's showcased impressive scoring skill while also racking up nine steals through three games.
Oddsmakers are taking notice, moving him from +1000 last week to +800 to win the Rookie of the Year award.
NBA Rookie of the Year Odds in the 2024-25 Season
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Zach Edey: +600
- Alexandre Sarr: +650
- Zaccharie Risacher: +700
- Reed Sheppard: +800
- Stephon Castle: +1000
- Dalton Knecht: +1000
- Donovan Clingan: +1500
- Matas Buzelis: +1500
- Carlton Carrington: +1500
- Rob Dillingham: +1700
Reed Sheppard Makes Major Move in Rookie of the Year Odds
While Sheppard is not the favorite in this market, the odds movement he's made is signficant. Based on implied probability, Sheppard went from having a 9.09 percent chance to win Rookie of the Year to 11.11 percent off of just three summer league appearances.
The biggest question for Sheppard will be his playing time during the regular season. Houston drafted Amen Thompson and signed Fred VanVleet to a major deal last offseason, and guard Jalen Green finished the season strong for the Rockets.
There's a chance Sheppard starts the season in a bench role, which would limit his ceiling in this market.
However, if an injury forces Sheppard into the starting lineup -- or if Ime Udoka simplay decides to play the rookie over someone else -- he's already shown he may be too good for the summer league circuit.
With Sheppard's scoring ability, he should be in the mix for the Rookie of the Year in what is an wide open field in the 2024-25 season.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.