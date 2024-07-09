Zach Edey Makes Massive Leap to Favorite in Latest NBA Rookie of the Year Odds
There's a new favorite to win the NBA's Rookie of the Year award in the 2024-25 season after the first few days of summer league action...
... and it's the former Wooden Award winner Zach Edey.
The new Memphis Grizzlies center made his debut on Monday night and he did not disappoint, scoring 14 points on 7-for-12 shooting while grabbing 15 rebounds and blocking four shots in 34 minutes of action.
That helped Edey jump to +600 to win the Rookie of the Year award, the favorite over top two picks Zaccharie Risacher and Alexandre Sarr. After opening at +2500, Edey's odds have been on the move over the last two weeks.
NBA Rookie of the Year Odds for 2024-25 Season
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Zach Edey: +600
- Alexandre Sarr: +700
- Zaccharie Risacher: +750
- Dalton Knecht: +850
- Reed Sheppard: +1000
- Matas Buzelis: +1000
- Stephon Castle: +1100
- Rob Dillingham: +1500
- Ron Holland: +1500
- Carlton Carrington: +1500
- Donovan Clingan: +2000
- Cody Williams: +2000
Zach Edey Favored to Win NBA Rookie of the Year
There were questions about how Edey's game would translate in the NBA, especially since he's going to be asked to defend more than just the paint at the next level.
However, the rookie put some of those to bed with a big summer league debut, showing the world why the Grizzlies used the No. 9 overall pick on him.
Memphis has an immediate hole in the lineup at center that Edey could fill, making him an intriguing option to win the Rookie of the Year award. If he plays major minutes, this class has shown that the award is anyone's for the taking with no player sitting at better than +600 odds. To compare to last season's class, Victor Wembanyama opened at +100 to win the Rookie of the Year.
There's still a long way to go for Edey, but bettors who were able to snag him at +2500 have to feel good about this recent movement.
Dalton Knecht Rising in NBA Rookie of the Year Odds
Are veteran players getting all the love in the Rookie of the Year market?
Dalton Knecht -- the No. 17 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft -- has jumped into fourth in the odds to win the award at +850. While Knecht is just 6-for-25 from the field in his first two summer league games for the Los Angeles Lakers, oddsmakers are still high on his chances to win this award.
Knecht -- like Edey -- played several years in college, and it's possible that both players are viewed as ready to contribute right away for their respective teams. That would certainly help their chances of winning the Rookie of the Year award, but Edey does have a little more direct of a line to playing time than Knecht at the moment.
