Rockets vs. Hawks Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Tuesday, Jan. 28
The Houston Rockets and Atlanta Hawks are playing a rescheduled matchup from Jan. 11 – that matchup was cancelled due to inclement weather in Atlanta – on Tuesday night.
The reschedule has led to the teams playing this matchup as the second night of a back-to-back, although they fared much differently on Monday night.
Houston pulled off a huge upset of the Boston Celtics, riding big games from Amen Thompson and Dillon Brooks to get it done. Meanwhile, the Hawks were down Trae Young (hamstring) and Jalen Johnson (shoulder) in a road loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Now, the Hawks have to travel back home to face the No. 2 team in the Western Conference. Not ideal.
Atlanta has dropped five games in a row, falling to two games under .500 and into the No. 9 seed in the Eastern Conference. If Young sits, the Hawks could be in serious trouble against the No. 4 defense in the NBA. Atlanta ended up scoring just 92 points against Minnesota (the No. 7 defense in the NBA) on Monday.
Here’s a full breakdown of Tuesday’s contest, including the latest odds, player props and my prediction.
Rockets vs. Hawks Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Rockets -6 (-115)
- Hawks +6 (-105)
Moneyline
- Rockets: -258
- Hawks: +210
Total
- 227 (Over -122/Under -108)
Rockets vs. Hawks How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, Jan. 28
- Time: 7:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: State Farm Arena
- How to Watch (TV): Bally Sports Southeast, Space City Network
- Rockets record: 31-14
- Hawks record: 22-24
Rockets vs. Hawks Injury Reports
Rockets Injury Report
- Not submitted yet
Hawks Injury Report
- Not submitted yet
Rockets vs. Hawks Best NBA Prop Bets
Houston Rockets Best NBA Prop Bet
- Amen Thompson OVER 28.5 Points and Rebounds (-105)
Amen Thompson dropped a smooth 33 points on Monday night, and he’s now cleared 28.5 points and rebounds in seven of his last 10 games, averaging 19.2 points and 11.5 rebounds per game over that stretch.
As a starter, Thompson is averaging 18.3 points and 10.9 points per game (across 15 matchups).
Atlanta should be a great matchup for the former lottery pick, as the Hawks are just 27th in opponent points per game and 24th in opponent rebounds per game so far this season.
Atlanta Hawks Best NBA Prop Bet
- De’Andre Hunter OVER 2.5 3-Pointers Made (-105)
Even though the Rockets rank No. 3 in the NBA in opponent 3s made per game this season, De’Andre Hunter could be undervalued at this number on Tuesday night.
The former lottery pick should be in line for an expanded role with Jalen Johnson out, and he’s already averaging 2.7 made shots from deep per game this season. Hunter has been efficient too, knocking down 40.3 percent of his attempts from deep.
In addition to that, he has at least four made shots from deep in four of his last eight games. The Hawks should lean on the veteran forward more on Tuesday – especially if Young misses a second straight game.
Rockets vs. Hawks Prediction and Pick
Earlier on Tuesday, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why the Rockets are the team to back in this matchup:
Fresh off of an upset win over the Boston Celtics on Monday, the Rockets are favored by six points on the road against the Atlanta Hawks tonight.
Atlanta lost by eight to the Minnesota Timberwolves last night, but it didn’t have Trae Young or Jalen Johnson in that matchup.
It’ll be important to watch the Hawks injury report in this game, but I still love this Houston team – which is 4-3-1 against the spread on the second night of a back-to-back – in this spot.
Atlanta is just 3-6 against the spread in that spot, and the Rockets have also thrived as road favorites, covering in nine of 13 games (the best ATS mark in the NBA) while posting an average scoring margin of +11.6 points per game in those contests.
Houston’s defense is one of the best in the NBA (No. 4 in defensive rating), and I’m worried about the Hawks keeping this game close if Young or Johnson sits again. Atlanta plays at an extremely fast pace, and it’s just 27th in the NBA in opponent points per game.
As long as the Rockets don’t sit any of their main rotation players tonight, I’ll gladly back them against a Hawks team that is reeling as of late, dropping each of its last five games.
Pick: Rockets -6 (-115)
