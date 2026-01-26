Seahawks vs. Patriots Opening Odds for Super Bowl 60 (Seattle Favored Over New England)

Super Bowl 60 is nearly here.

Championship weekend didn’t disappoint in the NFL, with both the AFC Championship and NFC Championship being decided by one score.

The New England Patriots defeated the Denver Broncos 10-7 at a snowy Gillette Stadium, which included a key field goal block in the second half. Drake Maye didn’t reach 100 yards passing, but he ran for a score and got the Pats back in the Super Bowl.

Then it was the Seattle Seahawks beating the Los Angeles Rams 31-27 in an NFC West rubber match that came down to the wire. Sam Darnold has led Seattle to the Super Bowl in his first year with the team.

This is the Patriots’ first trip back to the Super Bowl since winning it all in 2018, ironically against the team that the Seahawks beat in the NFC Championship Game.

It’s also a rematch of Super Bowl XLIX, when the Patriots beat the Seahawks 28-24 thanks to Malcolm Butler’s interception, among other things. That was Seattle’s last time playing in the big game.

Let’s get right into the odds for Seahawks vs. Patriots for Super Bowl 60 on Sunday, February 8.

Seahawks vs. Patriots Super Bowl 60 Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Seahawks -4.5 (-115)

Patriots +4.5 (-105)

Moneyline

Seahawks -238

Patriots +195

Total

46.5 (Over -105/Under -115)

As of writing on late Monday morning, the Seahawks are decent favorites over the Patriots with the spread at -4.5. Quite surprisingly, the spread jumped up from -3.5 in some early Super Bowl 60 odds movement .

The moneyline odds for the Seahawks at -238 give them a 70.41% implied probability of hoisting the Lombardi Trophy.

Can Seahawks Get Revenge in Super Bowl 60?

The coaches, players, and teams are different, but the logos and fanbases are the same. The Seattle faithful still have a bitter taste in their mouth from the Super Bowl loss to the Patriots over 10 years ago, and New England is looking to start a new dynasty with Maye under center.

The Patriots have received some criticism for their weaker schedule this season, but they can only play who they’re lined up against each week, and they showed out when it mattered most in the playoffs.

New England allowed a total of 26 points in its three playoff games thus far, but it’s also scored just 54 points. It was favored by -3.5 in each of those three games, covering in the first two but getting hooked by the Broncos in a three-point victory.

Seattle held the 49ers to just two field goals in a 41-6 blowout win in the Divisional Round before a four-point win over the Rams in the NFC Championship Game. The Seahawks were favorites in both games and are once again expected to win in their third playoff game.

The Seahawks and Patriots were two of the best teams in the league this season, so it’s only fitting that they meet up in the Super Bowl. Each team has just three losses and covered the spread in 14 of their games this year.

Stay tuned with the SI Betting team in the lead-up to the Super Bowl for picks, props, odds movement, analysis, and much more for Super Bowl 60!

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.