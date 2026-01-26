Seahawks vs. Patriots Odds Movement: Spread Jumps to in Favor of Seattle

The Super Bowl 60 matchup has been set for less than 12 hours, and there has already been some movement when it comes to the odds.

Sam Darnold and the Seattle Seahawks opened as 3.5-point favorites on Sunday night after they beat the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Championship Game, and the line continues to move in their favor against the New England Patriots.

Seattle is now a 4.5-point favorite in the odds at DraftKings, and it is -245 to win this game outright. The Patriots are +200 to win this game, a clear sign that the betting market expects Seattle to hoist the Lombardi Trophy on Feb. 8.

The Seahawks have been the favorite to win the Super Bowl since the start of the playoffs, as they earned the No. 1 seed in the NFC and have arguably the best defense in the league this season, ranking No. 2 in EPA/Play. Seattle then dismantled the San Francisco 49ers in the divisional round before winning -- and covering -- in the NFC Championship Game against the Rams.

New England was one of the top candidates to win the AFC entering the playoffs, and that came to fruition when it knocked off the Denver Broncos and backup quarterback Jarrett Stidham on Sunday. The Patriots' defense may be underrated, as it has held teams to three (the Los Angeles Chargers), 16 (the Houston Texans) and seven (Denver) points so far in the playoffs.

Despite that, oddsmakers aren't exactly sold on the Patriots competing with this vaunted Seattle roster, especially since each of the teams New England knocked off in the AFC had major injury issues.

The movement on the spread could be do to the large number of bets that have flooded in on Seattle since it advanced to the Super Bowl. According to DraftKings, 80 percent of the spread bets have been on the Seahawks to cover, although 57 percent of the moneyline bets are on New England to win the game.

There has not been any movement to the total, which is still set at 45.5, but there could be more line shifts in the lead up to this matchup on Feb. 8.

