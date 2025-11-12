Is Steph Curry Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Warriors vs. Spurs)
Golden State Warriors star guard Steph Curry returned from a three-game absence due to an illness on Tuesday night against the Oklahoma City Thunder, but the Warriors were blown out in that matchup.
Golden State has a quick turnaround on Wednesday, as it'll take on the San Antonio Spurs and Victor Wembanyama in San Antonio. Curry, who played just 19:59 in the Warriors' blowout loss to OKC, said that he hopes to play on Wednesday.
Golden State certainly would love to have Curry on the second night of a back-to-back, but the team has yet to release an injury report for Wednesday's game.
The betting odds can give us a little insight into the Warriors' chances in this game, as DraftKings Sportsbook has them set as 4.5-point underdogs on the road. If Curry were to miss this game, it's likely that the spread would shift in favor of San Antonio, which has yet to lose a game at home this season, going 5-0.
The Warriors are 5-4 when Curry is in the lineup this season and 1-2 without him. The former league MVP is averaging 25.0 points, 3.3 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game this season while shooting 44.2 percent from the field and 37.9 percent from beyond the arc.
The fact that Curry was limited to less than 20 minutes on Tuesday should bode well for his chances of playing tonight. The Warriors are just 6-6 this season, and they can't afford to throw any gams away in a loaded Western Conference.
For more betting information on this game, including the odds, player props and a prediction, check out my betting preview here!
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and win your first $5 bet to get $300 in bonus bets instantly +3 months of NBA League Pass.