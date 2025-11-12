Warriors vs. Spurs Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, Nov. 12
Victor Wembanyama went off on Monday night in a comeback win over the Chicago Bulls, scoring 38 points on 11-of-19 shooting while pulling down 12 rebounds and blocking five shots.
The San Antonio Spurs star is taking the league by storm this season, and the Spurs are benefiting from it, going 8-2 in their first 10 games. With De’Aaron Fox back, the Spurs have won back-to-back games heading into Wednesday’s clash with the Golden State Warriors.
Golden State was able to get Steph Curry (illness) back in action on Tuesday in a blowout loss against the Oklahoma City Thunder, and it sits at 6-6 in the 2025-26 season.
While Golden State would’ve loved to get off to a better start, it should still be in the mix for a playoff spot in the West this season.
Wednesday’s matchup should be a good test for both teams, as both are looking to secure a top-six seed in the West.
Let’s take a look at the odds, my favorite player prop and a prediction for this matchup.
Warriors vs. Spurs Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Warriors +4.5 (-112)
- Spurs -4.5 (-108)
Moneyline
- Warriors: +154
- Spurs: -185
Total
- 232.5 (Over -105/Under -115)
Warriors vs. Spurs How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, Nov. 12
- Time: 8:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Frost Bank Center
- How to Watch (TV): FanDuel Sports Network (Local), NBC Sports Bay Area
- Warriors record: 6-6
- Spurs record: 8-2
Warriors vs. Spurs Injury Reports
Warriors Injury Report
- Not submitted yet
Spurs Injury Report
- Dylan Harper – out
- David Jones Garcia – out
- Riley Minix – available
- Harrison Ingram – out
Warriors vs. Spurs Best NBA Prop Bets
Spurs Best NBA Prop Bet
- Victor Wembanyama 11+ Rebounds (-158)
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why I’m buying Wembanyama as a rebounder against Golden State:
Victor Wembanyama is off to a great start this season, averaging 25.7 points, 12.8 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 3.9 blocks per game.
Wemby leads the NBA in blocks per game and defensive rebounds per game (11.3) heading into Wednesday’s meeting with the Golden State Warriors. After getting blown out on Tuesday by the Oklahoma City Thunder, the Warriors are in a tough spot on the second night of a back-to-back on Wednesday.
Golden State ranks just 20th in the NBA in rebounding percentage and 25th in offensive rebounding percentage, so Wemby should dominate the glass in this matchup.
The Spurs star has at least 11 rebounds in seven of his 10 games this season and is averaging 19.2 rebound chances per game. He should thrive against a Golden State team that allowed 11 boards to Chet Holmgren on Tuesday.
Warriors vs. Spurs Prediction and Pick
The Spurs are just 4-4-2 against the spread this season, but I think they’re undervalued at home against a Golden State team playing the second night of a back-to-back.
Golden State has yet to release an injury report for this game, but it could be short-handed after a blowout loss to OKC on Tuesday.
The Warriors are just 6-6 this season, and they’ve lost badly to playoff-contending teams like Denver, Milwaukee and OKC in recent contests. Now, they have to take on a Spurs team that has the makings of a playoff contender at 8-2 this season.
San Antonio is also 5-0 at home, so I wouldn’t be shocked to see the Spurs win this matchup by a wide margin. They have a net rating of +7.0 this season (fifth in the NBA) which jumps to +9.3 at home.
Pick: Spurs -4.5 (-108 at DraftKings)
