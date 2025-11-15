Is Terry McLaurin Playing in Week 11? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Commanders vs. Dolphins)
Washington Commanders star receiver Terry McLaurin (quad) has been ruled out once again for Week 11 against the Miami Dolphins. This will mark the third game in a row that McLaurin missed since he aggravated a quad injury that hampered him earlier in the 2025 season.
McLaurin missed Weeks 4 through 7 with the injury before returning in Week 8 against the Kansas City Chiefs. While the star wideout caught three passes for 54 yards and a score in that game, he also played just 47.2 percent of the snaps and was eventually ruled out for Week 9 against the Seattle Seahawks and Week 10 against the Detroit Lions.
With the Commanders' bye coming up in Week 12, it makes sense that the team wants to be cautious with McLaurin since this quad injury has hampered him for most of the season.
Here's a breakdown of how to bet on the Washington offense with the star receiver OUT on Sunday.
Best Commanders Prop Bet vs. Dolphins
Earlier this week, I shared in SI Betting's best anytime touchdown scorer picks for this game why Deebo Samuel is worth a look with McLaurin out:
Deebo Samuel Anytime TD (+175)
Deebo Samuel has scored five times this season, and he’s taken on a major role in this offense with Terry McLaurin (quad) missing the majority of Washington’s games.
Samuel found the end zone in garbage time against the Lions in Week 10, and he’s now caught a touchdown in two of Marcus Mariota’s starts. Samuel is also a threat on the ground, running for a touchdown in Week 1.
Miami has given up a ton of points this season, and it’s allowed 17 passing scores while ranking 29th in the NFL in EPA/Pass.
Samuel is the most reliable pass catcher in this Washington offense ahead of this Week 11 clash.
