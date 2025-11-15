Commanders vs. Dolphins Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Madrid Game in Week 11
There could be a ton of points scored in Madrid on Sunday, as the Washington Commanders and Miami Dolphins face off in the final international game of the 2025 season.
Oddsmakers have set the total in this game at 47.5 points, as Miami has given up the sixth-most points in the NFL while the Commanders have allowed the second-most points and the most yards per play in the league.
Miami turned in a big offensive showing in Week 10 in a win over the Buffalo Bills, and it’ll look to keep that going on Sunday.
Meanwhile, Washington is hoping to rebound from a rough showing against the Detroit Lions.
Here’s a breakdown of my favorite players to bet on to find the end zone in this Week 11 game.
Jaylen Waddle Anytime TD (+100)
Dolphins wideout Jaylen Waddle is quietly having a strong 2025 season with Tyreek Hill (knee) out for the year.
Waddle enters Week 11 with 46 catches (on 66 targets) for 670 yards and five touchdowns. He’s found the end zone in two of his last three games, and he has at least 82 receiving yards in five of his last six matchups.
That gives Waddle a really solid floor when it comes to this prop, and he should thrive against a Washington defense that ranks 31st in EPA/Pass and has allowed 22 passing scores this season – tied for the second-most in the NFL.
Deebo Samuel Anytime TD (+175)
Deebo Samuel has scored five times this season, and he’s taken on a major role in this offense with Terry McLaurin (quad) missing the majority of Washington’s games.
Samuel found the end zone in garbage time against the Lions in Week 10, and he’s now caught a touchdown in two of Marcus Mariota’s starts. Samuel is also a threat on the ground, running for a touchdown in Week 1.
Miami has given up a ton of points this season, and it’s allowed 17 passing scores while ranking 29th in the NFL in EPA/Pass.
Samuel is the most reliable pass catcher in this Washington offense ahead of this Week 11 clash.
Chris Rodriguez Anytime TD (+185)
Commanders running back Chris Rodriguez has scored in back-to-back weeks, playing 33.8 and 33.3 percent of the team’s snaps.
Rodriguez has three total touchdowns in the 2025 season, all coming in the last four games for Washington. The veteran running back received 12 carries in Week 9, and he had six carries in 18 snaps in Week 10.
While he doesn’t have a big workload in most weeks, Rodriguez could be worth a look at this price against a Miami run defense that has given up 10 touchdowns and is allowing 4.9 yards per carry this season.
