Vegas Odds for Seahawks vs. Patriots in Super Bowl 60 (What Are the Odds at Each Sportsbook?)

Super Bowl 60 is upon us, as the Seattle Seahawks and Sam Darnold have advanced to play Drake Maye and the New England Patriots.

Both of these teams came into the season as long shots to win the Super Bowl at +6000, but they’ve put together impressive seasons – and playoff runs – to meet in Santa Clara on Feb. 8.

The betting odds for this game came out after the NFC Championship on Sunday night, but there has already been some movement at most sportsbooks. Seattle has gone from a 3.5-point favorite to a 4.5-point favorite while the total has fluctuated from 45.5 to 46.5 depending upon the book.

When it comes to betting on Super Bowl 60, getting the best number possible should be the first priority for bettors, whether you’re taking a spread, moneyline, total or prop bet.

Why bet the OVER at 46.5 when you can get it elsewhere at 45.5? Why take the Seahawks to cover the 4.5 points if there’s a place where you can get them at just -4?

There’s a good chance that the odds for this game shift as game time nears, but here at SI Betting we’ve compiled the odds from some of the best betting sites to give bettors an idea of where the best numbers are for Sunday.

DraftKings Odds for Seahawks vs. Patriots in Super Bowl LX

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Seahawks -4.5 (-115)

Patriots +4.5 (-105)

Moneyline

Seahawks: -238

Patriots: +195

Total

45.5 (Over -115/Under -105)

FanDuel Odds for Seahawks vs. Patriots in Super Bowl LX

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Seahawks -4.5 (-115)

Patriots +4.5 (-111)

Moneyline

Seahawks: -240

Patriots: +198

Total

45.5 (Over -115/Under -111)

BetMGM Odds for Seahawks vs. Patriots in Super Bowl LX

Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook

Spread

Seahawks -4.5 (-115)

Patriots +4.5 (-105)

Moneyline

Seahawks: -235

Patriots: +195

Total

46 (Over -110/Under -110)

Caesars Odds for Seahawks vs. Patriots in Super Bowl LX

Odds via Caesars Sportsbook

Spread

Seahawks -4.5 (-112)

Patriots +4.5 (-108)

Moneyline

Seahawks: -230

Patriots: +191

Total

46 (Over -112/Under -119)

Fanatics Odds for Seahawks vs. Patriots in Super Bowl LX

Odds via Fanatics Sportsbook

Spread

Seahawks -4.5 (-110)

Patriots +4.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Seahawks: -230

Patriots: +190

Total

46.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Based on these odds, there are a couple of things to take away:

Seattle is -230 at both Caesars and Fanatics, making those the best places to bet on the Seahawks to win.

New England is +198 at FanDuel, making it the best place to bet on the Patriots to win.

OVER bettors should look at FanDuel or DraftKings, as OVER 45.5 is -115 at both books.

UNDER bettors should look at Fanatics, as it is the only one of these books with the total at 46.5.

No matter how you plan to bet on these games, make sure to gamble responsibly!

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.