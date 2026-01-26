Who is the Underdog in This Year’s Super Bowl? (Super Bowl 60 Odds)

The New England Patriots had 20 years of dominance in the NFL, led by the greatest quarterback of all time, Tom Brady, and one of the greatest coaches of all time, Bill Belichick. Eventually, Brady moved on, and the Patriots took a step back, missing the playoffs in four of five seasons.

Now, they have a new head coach in Mike Vrabel, and their second-year quarterback, Drake Maye, has become an MVP candidate, and they're back in the Super Bowl for the first time since 2019. This time around, they'll face the Seattle Seahawks, who they also faced in Super Bowl 49, which famously ended in a game-clinching interception by Malcolm Butler.

The Seahawks were 1-point favorites in Super Bowl 49, and are once again set as favorites in the rematch. Let's take a look.

Super Bowl 60 Odds

Super Bowl 60 Odds

Seahawks -225

Patriots +188

The Patriots are set at +188 underdogs in Super Bowl 60, an implied probability of winning of 34.72%.

The Patriots were underdogs in the Super Bowl just twice in the Brady era. They were 14-point underdogs to the Rams in their first Super Bowl appearance, and then again as 1-point underdogs to the Seahawks at Super Bowl 49. The Patriots came out on top in both those games.

The Patriots opened as 3.5-point underdogs, but the betting market jumped on the Seahawks, and the line has since been adjusted to Patriots +4.5.

The good news for Patriots fans is that Super Bowl favorites have gone 7-15 against the spread since 2003, and 2-9 against the spread as favorites of three points or more.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

