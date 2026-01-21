Super Bowl Lookahead Lines: NFC Championship Winner Will Be Favored in Super Bowl 60

Championship Sunday is quickly approaching, and we'll soon know which two teams will face each other in Super Bowl 60 in San Francisco.

If you want to find out which teams would be favored at the Super Bowl, you don't have to wait until next week to find out. FanDuel Sportsbook has released the odds for all four potential Super Bowl matchups.

As many people would expect, the winner of the NFC Championship will be favored, barring any major injuries, no matter who they have in the Super Bowl. Let's take a look.

Opening Super Bowl Odds for Every Potential Matchup

Seahawks vs. Broncos Odds for Super Bowl 60

Spread

Seahawks -8.5 (-105)

Broncos +8.5 (-115)

Moneyline

Seahawks -460

Broncos +350

Total

OVER 40.5 (-105)

UNDER 40.5 (-115)

Seahawks vs. Patriots Odds for Super Bowl 60

Spread

Seahawks -3.5 (-104)

Patriots +3.5 (-118)

Moneyline

Seahawks -178

Patriots +150

Total

OVER 45.5 (-120)

UNDER 45.5 (-102)

Rams vs. Broncos Odds for Super Bowl 60

Spread

Rams -8.5 (-105)

Broncos +8.5 (-115)

Moneyline

Rams -480

Broncos +370

Total

OVER 45.5 (-105)

UNDER 45.5 (-115)

Rams vs. Patriots Odds for Super Bowl 60

Spread

Rams -3.5 (-104)

Patriots +3.5 (-118)

Moneyline

Rams -180

Patriots +152

Total

OVER 51.5 (-110)

UNDER 51.5 (-110)

