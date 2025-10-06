Is Xavier Worthy Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Chiefs vs. Jaguars)
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy was a late addition to the team’s injury report for Monday Night Football against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Worthy is now listed as questionable with an ankle injury, as it was swollen when he got off the team plane.
This has put Worthy’s status for Monday Night Football in question, as he has also dealt with a shoulder injury that sidelined him for multiple games this season.
However, according to Sports Illustrated’s Matt Verderame, Worthy is expected to play on Monday night. The team is hopeful that he will feel good enough to give it a go after the late injury designation.
Worthy’s status is huge for the Chiefs, as they scored 37 points in Week 4 — his first game back from a shoulder injury — and Patrick Mahomes threw for four touchdowns in the process.
There’s no doubt that the 2024 first-round pick opens up a ton of things for Kansas City on the offensive end.
Since it appears Worthy is trending towards playing, here’s a look at my favorite prop for him in this Chiefs-Jaguars matchup.
Best Xavier Worthy Prop Bet for Week 5 vs. Jaguars
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Earlier today, I shared in SI’s best prop bets for this game why Worthy is worth a look in his receiving yards prop against this Jags defense:
Xavier Worthy OVER 60.5 Receiving Yards (-112)
Worthy returned to the lineup from a shoulder injury in Week 4, and he immediately was the No. 1 option in the Chiefs’ passing game.
The former first-round pick caught five of his eight targets for 83 yards, and he also carried the ball twice for 38 yards. The Chiefs clearly made a point of getting him involved on offense, even though he played just 58.9 percent of the team’s snaps.
I expect that snap count to rise as Worthy gets back to full health, and the Jaguars are an opportunistic defense (nine interceptions), but they’ve also allowed the ninth-most passing yards in the NFL.
This number feels way too low for Worthy as he cements himself as Patrick Mahomes’ go-to option on the outside.
