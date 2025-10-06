Chiefs vs. Jaguars Best NFL Prop Bets for Monday Night Football in Week 5 (Bet on Xavier Worthy)
Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are favored to pick up their third win in a row, but they have a tough matchup on the road against the 3-1 Jacksonville Jaguars.
So, if you’re not totally sold on betting a side in this matchup, why not look at some player props?
There are a ton of intriguing players to bet on, including Xavier Worthy, who provided a major spark to the Kansas City offense in Week 4 against Baltimore. After missing most of the first three weeks of the season with a shoulder injury, Worthy showed why he’s one of the more dynamic receivers in the AFC, catching five passes for 83 yards.
He’s not the only player to consider in the prop market in Week 5, as there have been some unsung heroes on a Jacksonville offense that ranks 13th in EPA/Play and seventh in EPA/Rush.
Let’s dive into my favorite player prop picks for Week 5’s Monday Night Football action.
Best NFL Prop Bets for Chiefs vs. Jaguars
- Xavier Worthy OVER 60.5 Receiving Yards (-112)
- Travis Etienne OVER 59.5 Rushing Yards (-113)
- Trevor Lawrence OVER 0.5 Interceptions (-165)
Xavier Worthy OVER 60.5 Receiving Yards (-112)
Worthy returned to the lineup from a shoulder injury in Week 4, and he immediately was the No. 1 option in the Chiefs’ passing game.
The former first-round pick caught five of his eight targets for 83 yards, and he also carried the ball twice for 38 yards. The Chiefs clearly made a point of getting him involved on offense, even though he played just 58.9 percent of the team’s snaps.
I expect that snap count to rise as Worthy gets back to full health, and the Jaguars are an opportunistic defense (nine interceptions), but they’ve also allowed the ninth-most passing yards in the NFL.
This number feels way too low for Worthy as he cements himself as Patrick Mahomes’ go-to option on the outside.
Travis Etienne OVER 59.5 Rushing Yards (-113)
Jaguars running back Travis Etienne is in a prime spot to clear his rushing yards prop on Monday night.
First off, Etienne is averaging a whopping 6.1 yards per carry this season, and he’s picked up 394 rushing yards over his first four games. The Jaguars back has two games with over 100 rushing yards (including 124 in Week 4), three games with over 70 rushing yards and every game with at least 56.
Now, he’s taking on a Chiefs team that allows 4.9 yards per carry – fifth-most in the NFL – and ranks 28th in EPA/Rush on defense. This is my favorite player prop of the night on Monday.
Trevor Lawrence OVER 0.5 Interceptions (-165)
Through four games this season, Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence has been picked four times, throwing at least one pick in three of his games.
Lawrence has 50 interceptions in 64 career games, and he’s got a tough matchup with a KC defense that has picked off three passes this season and ranks ninth in the NFL in EPA/Pass.
I wouldn’t be shocked to see Lawrence throw a pick or two, especially if the Jaguars fall behind in this matchup and the game script forces them to air it out.
Lawrence had seven picks in 10 games last season and 14 picks in 16 games in 2023.
