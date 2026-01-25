Is Zach Charbonnet Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Rams vs. Seahawks)

The Seattle Seahawks are down a key piece of their offense on Sunday, as running back Zach Charbonnet has been ruled out for the season after suffering a knee injury against the San Francisco 49ers in the divisional round.

Charbonnet formed a strong one-two punch with Kenneth Walker III this season, and the Seahawks used him a lot in short-yardage scenarios.

Seahawks RB Zach Charbonnet to undergo knee surgery, out for the remainder of the playoffs. pic.twitter.com/Bxq6Oat1gE — NFL (@NFL) January 19, 2026

Now, Seattle will lean a lot more on Walker in the NFC Championship Game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.

During the regular season, Charbonnet had 184 carries for 730 yards (4.0 yards per carry) and 12 rushing touchdowns. He also had 20 catches for 144 yards for Seattle, playing 48.7 percent of the team's offensive snaps.

The former second-round pick was limited to just eight snaps against San Francisco, carrying the ball five times for 20 yards before going down.

With Charbonnet out, here's a look at how to bet on Walker in this matchup with the L.A. defense.

Best Seahawks Prop Bet vs. Rams

Kenneth Walker III OVER 84.5 Rushing Yards (-115)

In this week's edition of the Player Prop Countdown, SI Betting's Iain MacMillan ranked Kenneth Walker to go over his rushing yards total as his top prop for this week:

With Zach Charbonnet sidelined this week, Kenneth Walker is expected to get the bulk of work for the Seattle Seahawks. He could have a great matchup ahead of him, too, as he gets to face a Rams defense that has regressed in the final stretch of the season. Overall, they have allowed 4.3 yards per carry, an average mark at best.

People don't realize just how much the Seahawks run the ball. 50.61% of their offensive plays are running plays, which is the second-highest run play rate in the NFL. Walker is going to get plenty of work, and he has a chance to rack up the yards against a Rams defense that has been subpar at best of late.

