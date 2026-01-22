NFL Player Prop Countdown: Top 5 Prop Bets for Conference Championship Sunday

If you haven't already, it's time to get your bets in for Championship Sunday. The Denver Broncos and New England Patriots will face off in the AFC Championship, and then the action will wrap up with the NFC Championship between the Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams.

You can find my best bet on a side for both games in this week's edition of the Road to Super Bowl 60. In this article, we're going to dive into the prop market for Sunday's games. I'm going to rank my top five, so let's dive into them.

NFL Championship Round Player Props

5) Rashid Shaheed Anytime Touchdown (+360) via FanDuel

Rashid Shaheed has three different ways he can score a touchdown. He can do it through the air as a receiver, on the ground as a runner, or on special teams as a returner. He scored on a punt return touchdown against this Rams team in their most recent matchup, and he scored on a kick return just last week. The Seahawks have a significant special teams advantage in this game, so I wouldn't be surprised if Shaheed once again scores on a big return.

Even if he doesn't, he gets enough looks on offense that there's a very real possibility he scores the conventional way, making him a strong bet at +360.

4) Kayson Boutte OVER 37.5 Receiving Yards (-114) via DraftKings

One of the best strategies to move the ball against the Broncos' defense is to throw the ball to whatever side of the field that Patrick Surtain isn't lined up on. With Surtain likely shadowing the Patriots' top receiver, Stefon Diggs, throwing to Kayshon Boutte on the other side of the field would be a smart strategy for the New England offense.

Boutte has racked up 66 yards and 75 yards in the Patriots' first two postseason games, and he's in a great spot to have another strong performance on Sunday.

3) Blake Corum UNDER 28.5 Rushing Yards (-110) via BetMGM

Blake Corum has played around 36% of offensive snaps for the Rams through the first two rounds of the playoffs, so I don't expect him to get many carries against the Seahawks, especially with Los Angeles set as the underdog. Even when Corum does play, he's going to have a tough test ahead of him as the Seahawks rank first in opponent yards per carry (3.7), first in opponent rush EPA, and first in opponent rush success rate.

2) Jarrett Stidham OVER 13.5 Rushing Yards (-113) via Caesars

I expect Sean Payton to implement a handful of designed quarterback runs for Jarrett Stidham. He already did those for Bo Nix, but those could get cranked up another notch for a quarterback who isn't going to have the chemistry with their receivers or the ability to throw the ball down the field as Nix did.

In his two starts with the Raiders, Sitdham combined for 14 carries for 84 yards, proving that he's athletic enough to move the ball with his legs.

1) Kenneth Walker III OVER 84.5 Rushing Yards (-115) via BetMGM

With Zach Charbonet sidelined this week, Kenneth Walker is expected to get the bulk of work for the Seattle Seahawks. He could have a great matchup ahead of him, too, as he gets to face a Rams defense that has regressed in the final stretch of the season. Overall, they have allowed 4.3 yards per carry, an average mark at best.

People don't realize just how much the Seahawks run the ball. 50.61% of their offensive plays are running plays, which is the second-highest run play rate in the NFL. Walker is going to get plenty of work, and he has a chance to rack up the yards against a Rams defense that has been subpar at best of late.

