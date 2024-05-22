Is CFL Altering Kickoff Rules to Mirror NFL Changes?
Changes could be coming to the kickoff in the CFL – just not this season.
The CFL Rules Committee – made up of CFL head coaches and representation from the Canadian Professional Football Officials Association, the CFL Players’ Association and the league office — has created a subcommittee to evaluate potential kickoff rules aimed at limiting the speed and distance of collisions.
For now, the kickoff will retain its traditional alignment from the kicking team’s 30-yard line.
“The uniqueness and traditions of Canadian football, and the health and safety of our players are incredibly important,” said Darren Hackwood, CFL vice-president of officiating. “Kickoffs impact the state of our game, player safety, job opportunities and much more. Given the potential magnitude of any changes, this issue cannot be hastily evaluated prior to the season.
“This subcommittee will take the necessary time to properly study and gather information on kickoffs before recommending any changes to both the CFL Rules Committee and the Joint CFL/CFLPA Health and Safety Committee.”
The CFL considered kickoff changes this offseason. Two potential options, according to 3DownNation, were allowing teams to take the ball at the 40-yard line following a touchdown, as is currently available after field goals, or use the format introduced by the XFL.
The NFL changed its kickoff format earlier this year to mirror the XFL model, which places opposing teams five yards apart outside of the kicker and returner. The merged UFL, however, is using a traditional approach.
The subcommittee will be studying specific injury data related to kicking plays and other areas of potentially unsafe contact, look to ways to enhance kickoffs and monitor changes made in other leagues. The subcommittee will report findings to the joint CFL/CFLPA Health and Safety Committee on a monthly basis.
You can follow Art Garcia on X @ArtGarcia92.
Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and X.