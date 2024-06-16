CFL 2024 Season Week 2 Game Preview: Saskatchewan Roughriders at Hamilton Tiger-Cats
After an impressive opening weekend for the Saskatchewan Roughriders and the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, the two teams clash on Sunday at Tim Hortons Field.
The Riders got the Corey Mace era off to a good start after scoring 21 fourth-quarter points to take down the Edmonton Elks 29-21. While the turnovers from quarterback Trevor Harris hurt, it was the defense that created three turnovers in the fourth quarter to set the Saskatchewan offense up with success.
Tiger-Cats quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell had an impressive first game back for Hamilton against his old team, throwing for 300 yards and one touchdown against Calgary What was more impressive was his rare mobility, rushing for 36 yards on three carries, but it wasn’t enough as Mitchell and company lost to the Stampeders 32-24.
Preview
Game Information
Line: Roughriders -1, O/U 48
Date/Location: Sunday, June 16, 2024, at Tim Hortons Field in Hamilton, Ontario
Kickoff Time: 7:00 pm EST
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy, 23 degrees Celsius
TV/Streaming: TSN, RDS, CFL+
Injury Report/Inactives
Saskatchewan will be without defensive back Rodney Clemons, who is out with an Achillies injury. Eight other players were on the injury report, with two key players to watch out for including starting offensive lineman Jermarcus Hardrick (ankle) and linebacker Jameer Thurman (chest). Both are available to play.
Five players are out for the Tiger-Cats. The receiving core takes a hit as Luther Hakunavanhu (ankle) and Brendan O’Leary-Orange (hamstring) won’t be playing. Other players who are out include defensive lineman Luke Brubacher (hamstring), linebacker Carthell Flowers-Lloyd (hamstring) and offensive lineman Jordan Murray (knee).
Keys to Victory
Running back James Butler was a difference-maker for Hamilton last week. Butler will be called upon again to get the running game going. The offensive line for the Tiger-Cats must improve to give Mitchell more time in the pocket and not have him running around like he did in Week 1.
There weren’t many holes to run through for Riders back A.J. Ouellette, who had 32 yards on 18 carries. Saskatchewan needs to find more balance on offense and take more off Harris’ plate. The defense needs to be aware of Butler in the backfield and make sure he doesn’t hurt them in the passing game as well as the running game.
Prediction
Hamilton looks like the same team as last year with the hopes of Mitchell staying healthy. The Riders look the opposite of how they were last season, thanks to a defense that can make plays and help complement the offense. If Saskatchewan can hold Butler and pressure Mitchell throughout the game, this feels like another win on the horizon for the Riders.
Saskatchewan Roughriders 26, Hamilton Tiger-Cats 19
You can follow Anthony Miller on X @ByAnthonyMiller.
