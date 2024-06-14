CFL 2024 Season Week 2 Game Preview: Montreal Alouettes at Edmonton Elks
Week 2 of the CFL season has the 2023 Grey Cup champion Montreal Alouettes traveling to Commonwealth Stadium in Edmonton, Alberta to take on the Elks.
Montreal imposed its will on the Winnipeg Blue Bombers last week, picking up an impressive 27-12 win. The combination of quarterback Cody Fajardo and wide receiver Tyson Philpot impressed with 141 yards and two touchdowns.
Edmonton had an 18-8 lead on Saskatchewan entering the fourth quarter last week before giving up 21 points to the Roughriders for a 29-21 loss. While quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson performed well in his Elks debut, the running game only had 39 yards and running back Kevin Brown had a bad fumble in the fourth quarter that led to a Riders touchdown.
Preview
Game Information
Line: Alouettes -4.5, O/U 47.5
Date/Location: Friday, June 14, 2024, at Commonwealth Stadium in Edmonton, Alberta
Kickoff Time: 9:00 pm EST
Weather Forecast: Rain, 16 degrees Celsius, 20% chance of precipitation
TV/Streaming: TSN, RDS, CFL+
Injury Report/Inactives
Only two players are out for the Elks with offensive lineman Brett Boyko (head) and linebacker Josiah Schakel (ankle) not playing. There were three other players who were listed on the injury report, but offensive lineman Phillip Grohovac (healthy scratch), defensive line Joseph Jackson (healthy scratch) and defensive back Loucheiz Purifoy (illness) are listed as available for the game.
The wide receiver position is taking a big hit for Montreal as the team won’t have Tyler Snead (foot) or Reggie White Jr. (ribs) available. Defensive back Reggie Stubblefield (knee) and linebacker Tyrell Richards (leg) also will not be on the field.
Keys to Victory
While the Als will be without Snead on offense, that leaves the door open for Philpot and Charleston Rambo to step up at receiver. Getting pressure up front for Montreal is key to rattling Bethel-Thompson in the pocket and forcing bad throws.
The running game for Edmonton must get going early to control the clock and keep the Montreal offense off the field. In the fourth quarter last week, the Elks had two critical turnovers that cost them the game. Protecting the football will be important against one of the best teams in the CFL.
Prediction
Montreal proved last week that 2023 was not a fluke and this is a team destined for the playoffs again. Edmonton showed promise, but still had some weaknesses to take care of. The Als look like the best team in the league right now and even if some key players are out, they still have enough firepower to get the job done.
Montreal Alouettes 28, Edmonton Elks 23
You can follow Anthony Miller on X @ByAnthonyMiller.
Catch up with CFL on FanNation on Facebook and X.