Toronto Argonauts Set Quarterback Pecking Order In First Preseason Depth Chart
It's rare in pro sports for a team coming off a history-making season to face so much uncertainty in a follow-up campaign, but that's where the Toronto Argonauts stand as they begin their preseason slate Saturday in Montreal.
It's been a tumultuous offseason for Toronto, which has lost key contributors from last year's record-matching 16-win team. The Argonauts have been hit hard, losing difference makers on the field and off, from the front office to coaching staff to on the field.
The organization has also taken a hit from an image standpoint due to what is arguably their most significant loss carrying over from last year's demoralizing East Final defeat: the absence and subsequent suspension of a player who let the team down in Chad Kelly. The CFL's Most Outstanding Player last year failed to show up in Toronto's most important game last season. But more importantly, he has done what could be irreversible damage to himself and the team's goodwill and fortunes this coming season.
For now, the Argos, led by CFL coach of the year Ryan Dinwiddie, are pushing forward without superstar pivot Kelly. Cameron Dukes is slotted as the team's starter in the first of two preseason games against Montreal. The part-time starting signal-caller in 2023 will get a fair shake to lead the way in Kelly's half-season banishment from the team. However, it's a familiar face and recent arrival, Nick Arbuckle, who has already been penciled in as Dukes's direct backup in Toronto's first released depth chart of 2024. Bryan Scott assumes QB3 duties.
The Argos depth chart for exhibition game #1 is quite telling. The defense has very few regulars penciled in for action against Montreal and only two projected starters in CB Tarvarus McFadden & HB Mason Pierce. In contrast, Toronto's offense is dressing all but two starters in the lineup (WR Damonte Coxie & C Darius Ciraco).
As a result, it's pretty clear that Toronto's goal is to get the offense on the right track early with Dukes under center. The Argos need the preseason reps to evaluate and get up to speed before the CFL season commences in June. It remains to be seen how much starters play against Montreal. Still, key offseason acquisitions like running back Kadeem Carey and receiver Rasheed Bailey will make their playing debut in Double Blue.
As the ancient saying goes, "Time and tide wait for no man.". The Boatmen's new leaders, like Dukes, must make use of the opportunities they have.
The early returns in Toronto's annual Double Blue scrimmage this past Monday were a mixed bag, according to Coach Dinwiddie.
"We really wanted to get them out there in a game situation and to get them ready for our first pre-season game," he reflected. "There was a lot of good, a little bit of bad, and some of the bad we’ve just got to clean up and get better.”
The Argonauts are going to try and hold water for half a season (nine games) until Chad Kelly presumably completes his suspension process smoothly and returns to the lineup. If, for whatever reason, Dukes is unable to deliver what is expected from him, Dinwiddie could turn to a more proven pupil in Arbuckle to steady the Boatmen's ship.
Saturday's preseason tilt should deliver the first answer in what is Toronto's biggest question mark heading into the season.
You can find Mike Mitchell on X @ByMikeMitchell.
