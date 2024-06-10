CFL

Sacked! Toronto Argonauts Defense Smothers BC Lions In CFL Opener Upset

The Toronto Argonauts pulled off the biggest upset of the CFL’s opening weekend against the BC Lions on Sunday.

Jun 9, 2024; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Argonauts running back Ka'Deem Carey (25) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the BC Lions during the first quarter at BMO Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Sousa-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 9, 2024; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Argonauts running back Ka'Deem Carey (25) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the BC Lions during the first quarter at BMO Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Sousa-USA TODAY Sports / Kevin Sousa-USA TODAY Sports
The BC Lions were the clear favorite to open their CFL season with a win over the Toronto Argonauts on Sunday night. Most expected a convincing Lions win.

Instead, the Argonauts sent shockwaves throughout the CFL with a 35-27 upset.

There were multiple lead changes in the game, but the Toronto defense made the difference, allowing just seven points and racking up five second-half sacks.

3 Keys to Argos Win

QB Duel Highlights High Scoring Affair

Jun 9, 2024; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Argonauts quarterback Cameron Dukes (11) throws a pass against the BC Lions at BMO Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Sousa-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 9, 2024; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Argonauts quarterback Cameron Dukes (11) throws a pass against the BC Lions at BMO Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Sousa-USA TODAY Sports / Kevin Sousa-USA TODAY Sports

BC’s Vernon Adams Jr. and Toronto’s Cameron Dukes had a turnover in the game, but both were spectacular otherwise. Adams threw for 363 yards and two touchdowns, while Dukes threw for 254 yards and three touchdowns.

Both quarterbacks showed off an effective ability to run the football out of the pocket facing a pass rush. Dukes scored a rushing touchdown.

Defenses Struggles to Contain QBs, Secondaries Exposed

Jun 9, 2024; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Argonauts quarterback Cameron Dukes (11) warm-up before facing the BC Lions at BMO Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Sousa-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 9, 2024; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Argonauts quarterback Cameron Dukes (11) warm-up before facing the BC Lions at BMO Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Sousa-USA TODAY Sports / Kevin Sousa-USA TODAY Sports

It felt like a tale of halves as Adams threw for nearly 200 yards in the first half against Toronto’s secondary. They were able to fix their issues in the second half but allowed 363 total yards.

BC’s defense got off to a fast start, scoring a defensive touchdown to give the Lions a 20-6 lead in the second quarter. From there, however, the wheels fell off for the Lions' defense. Toronto had 254 yards passing and 120 rushing yards in the win.

BC Offensive Line Struggles to Protect Adams in Second Half

Jun 9, 2024; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; BC Lions wide receiver Justin McInnis (18) runs the ball against the Toronto Argonauts at BMO Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Sousa-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 9, 2024; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; BC Lions wide receiver Justin McInnis (18) runs the ball against the Toronto Argonauts at BMO Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Sousa-USA TODAY Sports / Kevin Sousa-USA TODAY Sports

Adams dominated in the first half in a very strong season opener. His offensive line, however, struggled to protect him in the second half. Defensive linemen and linebackers such as Jake Ceresna, Jared Brinkman, Folarin Orimolade, Thiadric Hansen, and Wynton McManis applied pressure on Adams throughout the second half.

The Argos defense finished with six sacks in the game with five of them coming in the second half. Four sacks in the fourth quarter made the difference for the Argos to pick up the win.

Up Next

Calgary Stampeders at BC Lions

Toronto Argonauts Bye Week

