Toronto Argonauts Relishing Underdog Role After Shocking BC Lions In Opener
There was a ton of doubt attached to the Toronto Argonauts heading into their Week 1 opener against BC, but that's exactly what head coach Ryan Dinwiddie and his team are using as motivation. The 2023 CFL Coach of the Year stated as much before the Boatmen surprised many doubters Sunday night, outflanking the BC Lions 35-27 in a thrilling back-and-forth battle.
QB1 Cameron Dukes Arrives
Dukes stepped up under intense scrutiny in Week 1, completing 21 of 27 passes for 254 yards and three touchdowns in the winning effort for the Argos and not looking at all overwhelmed. That's a credit to the Argos coaching staff led by QB whisperer Dinwiddie, but also to the player.
What was most impressive about Dukes performance was his poise, particuraly after Toronto fell down 20-6 in the second quarter when he fumbled the football and it was returned by BC for a score.
It's only one game and opposing CFL teams will certainly develop a book on him, as time progresses. But Dukes looked and acted the part of a QB1.
Newcomers Come Through for Double Blue
What's been overlooked by many in the scuttlebutt over the key figures who jumped ship from Toronto are the players whom the team brought in as replacements. On Sunday night, it was new arrivals running back Kadeem Carey, wide receiver Rasheed Bailey and defensive lineman Jake Ceresna who made splashing debuts in Double Blue. The three offseason pickups in free agency and trade delivered against BC, with Carey and Ceresna especially looking like difference makers.
Argonauts Stellar In-Game Coaching Adjustments Make Difference
Anytime a team is able to overcome a two-score deficit by flipping the page on offense and shutting down the opposing team defensively, it's a testament to a team's coaching staff.
Coach Dinwiddie did a great job adjusting to BC's early pressure packages to contain Dukes in the pocket. But it was Toronto's new defense, co-coordinated by Kevin Eiben and William Fields, that deserves a ton of credit for redirecting in midstream to thwart BC's high-powered attack.
Week 1 for life after Corey Mace was a positive for Toronto's new tandem at DC.
Up Next
The Argonauts have a bye in Week 2 and will return to BMO Field in Week 3, hosting the Edmonton Elks on Saturday, June 22. Toronto could be facing former pivot McLeod Bethel-Thompson, who helped guide them to a Grey Cup in 2022.
