Toronto Argonauts Release All-Star Shawn Oakman in Shocking Move
The Toronto Argonauts announced on Tuesday the surprising release of Defensive Lineman Shawn Oakman. The stunning move comes after Toronto opened the 2024 CFL season with a victory at home over BC. Oakman was inactive for the game.
Oakman, 32, recorded 27 defensive tackles six sacks, and one forced fumble in 15 games last year, his third season in the CFL.. The 6-foot-9, 287-pound defensive lineman joined the Argonauts in 2021 and was nominated as a CFL All-Star after a six-sack campaign.
The Texas native and Baylor standout followed up his rookie season with a Division All-Star nod in 2022 after another six-sack season, capping it off with a Grey Cup championship. For his CFL career, Oakman has tallied 90 defensive tackles, 18 sacks and two forced fumbles in 45 regular-season games.
The team also announced the release of Benoit Marion. He played 16 games in Double Blue last season, recording one defensive tackle, nine special teams tackles, two forced fumbles and one sack. The Alouettes selected the 6-foot-5, 250-pound defensive lineman from Montreal in the third round of the 2020 CFL Draft, and he appeared in one game for the Als before being released and signed by Toronto in the summer of 2021. For his CFL career, the former University of Montreal Carabin has produced seven defensive tackles, 12 special teams tackles, one sack and two forced fumbles in 31 games.
The departure of Marion is not a surprising one considering the Double Blue's overwhelming depth upfront. Newcomers Thiadric Hansen and Jake Ceresna and returnee Jared Brinkman all made strong contributions on Sunday. The release of Oakman, on the other hand, is an unexpected one.
The Argos have a bye in Week 2 and will return to BMO Field in Week 3, hosting the Edmonton Elks on Saturday, June 22. Some corresponding roster moves could be made to offset these releases.
Oakman was one of the best stories in Canada in the last few years. He overcame severe allegations that damaged his playing hopes before eventually being cleared of all charges. The dynamic Oakman first revitalized his pro career in the XFL in 2020 but saw that league curtailed by the pandemic. Toronto became his haven for redemption. For now, that magical story ends.
You can find Mike Mitchell on X @ByMikeMitchell.
