Can New-Look Toronto Argonauts Secondary Follow Footsteps of Departed Stars?
The Toronto Argonauts entered the 2024 CFL season without several star contributors who helped them win a record-tying 16 games in 2023. The losses came across the board, from quarterback to running back and even kicker.
However, the one position that saw the most significant change was cornerback. CFL Rookie sensation Qwan'tez Stiggers has gone to the NFL, and Jamal Peters departed through free agency —two virtual unknowns who became all-star sensations with Toronto. As a result, Leonard Johnson and Benjie Franklin are in Stiggers' and Peters' places at the field and boundary corner spots. The two anointed starters entered the opening week with a combined one game of CFL experience.
The Argos front office and defensive coaching staff led by brilliant defensive backs coach and co-coordinator Will Fields hope that history repeats itself with its hand-picked new group of neophytes.
Unlike offseason losses in other areas of the team, the Argonauts have purposely not gone the veteran route to replace departed stars in the secondary. Toronto didn't bring a Kadeem Carey or Rasheed Bailey-type on board. Instead, they went the opposite route, entrusting pivotal defensive backfield positions to an inexperienced cornerback tandem.
To further illustrate that point, the Boatmen released Tarvarus McFadden, the team's lone returning starting cornerback from the last two seasons, at final cuts.
Franklin is the most experienced of the two by default; the 6-foot, 172-pound defensive back with 4.3 timed speed played in one game for Toronto last season. He returned to the Argos in April after a brief stint in the UFL with the San Antonio Brahmas. Before arriving in Toronto, Franklin spent time in the NFL with the Seattle Seahawks, Green Bay Packers and Jacksonville Jaguars. He attended Tarleton State and Navarro College.
Johnson, the 6-foot, 194-pound corner, tore his ACL while training for the 2022 NFL Draft. He went undrafted and then unsigned as he recovered from the knee injury. Johnson missed only one game at Duke, starting in 39 of 47 career contests. The New York Giants took a flyer on him as a free agent, but he was eventually let go with an injury settlement.
The low-profile tandem's opening-night performance against BC produced mixed results. There were some blown coverages, and the team did allow 366 pass yards and two scores, but coverage stiffened up as the game progressed, thanks mainly to Toronto's six-sack performance. Franklin and Johnson were tested heavily, as their combined 12 tackles would suggest.
The Double Blue have the benefit of perhaps the league's best trio of defensive halfbacks and safeties in Royce Metchie, DaShaun Amos and 2023 breakout star Mason Pierce. The star trio can help Johnson and Franklin adjust to their new prominent roles.
The decision by the Boatmen's brain trust to roll with two unknowns in pivotal roles this season is a bold one. Ultimately, it could make or break the defense. However, it could also look like they've cornered the market if Johnson and Franklin follow in the footsteps of their great predecessors.
You can find Mike Mitchell on X @ByMikeMitchell.
Catch up with CFL on FanNation on Facebook and X.