Winnipeg Blue Bombers Roll into Preseason Week 2 with Series of Moves, Place Kicker on Suspended List
CFL teams have been busy making cuts and additions as they finalize their rosters before the regular season. The Winnipeg Blue Bombers got to work after losing their preseason opener 25-12 to the Saskatchewan Roughriders, making a series of moves on Wednesday:
- WR Sy Barnett (Signed)
- DB Russell Dandy (Signed)
- OL Kendall Randolph (Signed)
- WR Oliver Martin (Released)
- DL Cam Lawson (Transferred to 6-Game)
- K Sergio Castillo (Transferred to Suspended List)
The biggest story of the moves made was Castillo's to the suspended list. 3DownNation reported he is returning home for a personal matter, and it isn’t known when he will return. Castillo converted both of his field goals with a long of 53 yards on Monday against the Riders. He was a CFL All-Star in 2019.
Lawson will miss the next six games due to injury after spending the past two seasons with the Bombers. Jamal Woods and Colin Kornelson were also on the depth chart with Lawson at nose tackle.
Barnett was most recently with the UFL’s Arlington Renegades in training camp before being released in final cuts. Dandy played three seasons at Eastern Illinois where he made 74 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss and three interceptions in 25 games. Randolph had a stint in the NFL last year with the Seattle Seahawks after a six-year career at Alabama.
Martin was in the NFL with the Jacksonville Jaguars last year, making three receptions for 17 yards in preseason action. He jumped around three Big Ten schools in college including Michigan, Iowa and Nebraska.
The Bombers will return to the field on May 31 for their last preseason game against the Calgary Stampeders.
