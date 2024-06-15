What's Wrong with Winnipeg? Blue Bombers Still Winless in 2024
Not many could have expected the Winnipeg Blue Bombers to get off to the kind of start the team has shown in 2024.
The Grey Cup rematch between the Bombers and the Montreal Alouettes ended up being the biggest blowout of the opening weekend as Montreal won by 15. Thursday night was supposed to be the redemption game for Winnipeg against the previously 4-14 Ottawa Redblacks, but Ottawa proved otherwise, winning 23-19.
Winnipeg currently owns a 0-2 record with coach Mike O’Shea telling the media Thursday that no matter what happens, they don’t have things the same way others might.
“I didn’t think this year was going to look like last year, just like I didn’t think last year was going to look like the year prior. The good thing about the way we approached things for years is we’re not excited about winning two in a row and we never think about losing two in a row.”- Bombers Head Coach Mike O'Shea
Let’s look into the issues surrounding Winnipeg through two games.
1. No Continuity on Offense
When quarterback Zach Collaros is in the pocket, he has made some nice throws. More times than not, it has not looked pretty as Collaros has only completed 54% of his passes and has yet to throw a touchdown with three interceptions.
A big reason for this is that he doesn’t have the chemistry with his receiving core that he has had in the past few years. Not many of the starters played together in preseason leaving these first couple of games as almost preseason reps for the offense. The rust is starting to look like it’s kicked off, but the offense still looks sluggish compared to the other eight offenses in the CFL.
2. Injuries Piling Up for Winnipeg
People will always say that teams should find a way to win games no matter how many injuries show up on the team. It’s hard to win when some of the top players on the team are the ones on the injury report. Here are all the players who are on the six-game injured list through two games:
WR Kenny Lawler
DT Cam Lawson
DB Jamal Parker
DB Jake Kelly
DE TyJuan Garbutt
DB Noah Hallett
That’s three defensive backs missing; Lawson, who is coming off a career-best five sacks a season ago and top wide receiver Kenny Lawler. This doesn’t include running back Brady Oliveira, who missed Thursday’s game, or defensive end Celestin Haba, defensive tackle Miles Fox and defensive back Deatrick Nichols, all of whom missed the second half.
The number of injuries piling up for Winnipeg is a concern with the team yet to win a game. If they can ride the wave and get to .500 by the time everyone is back and healthy, they will be okay.
3. Defense Hasn’t Created Opportunities
Watching the defense, there doesn’t seem to be much pressure being applied to the quarterback, leaving a banged-up secondary vulnerable to big plays. Willie Jefferson has the only sack on the team through two games.
It’s the same with turnovers. The defense has not created opportunities for the offense to be set up with good field position. Brian Cole II has the only turnover of the year for Winnipeg with an interception.
Without those turnovers and negative-yardage plays by the defense, the offense is always either responding to a score or backed up with poor field position. Those are the types of situations the Bombers need to avoid helping a struggling offense out moving forward.
