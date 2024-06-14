Weather Delay Doesn’t Hold Ottawa Redblacks Back from Win Over Winnipeg Blue Bombers
After a one-hour weather delay with a little over two minutes left in the game, the Ottawa Redblacks held on to a 23-19 win over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.
The Redblacks got off to a 13-0 lead into the second quarter before the Bombers stormed back for a 17-16 edge. Quarterback Dru Brown's two-yard touchdown pass to Justin Hardy then put Ottawa back on top. Lightning hit around TD Place in Ottawa with 2:09 to go, and after an almost one-hour weather delay, the Redblacks held strong through two Winnipeg drives to seal the win.
Ottawa picked up a win in its opener while Winnipeg is starting the season 0-2 for the first time since 2016.
3 Keys to Ottawa’s Win Over Winnipeg
1. Dru Brown Takes Command of Redblacks Offense in Debut
Former Bombers quarterback Brown rose to the occasion against his old team, completing 20 of 33 passes for 238 yards and one touchdown. Brown looked poised in the pocket and made some nice throws throughout the game.
He did have a lot of help from his friends, especially in the running game with Ryquell Armstead rushing for 95 yards on 16 attempts. Hardy shined with seven catches for 111 yards and one touchdown.
2. Zach Collaros, Winnipeg Offense Struggle Again
The noise is only going to get louder in Winnipeg surrounding the Bombers offense and quarterback Zach Collaros’ struggles. One note to make is that he didn’t have his running back Brady Oliveira and his top receiver Kenny Lawler, who were out with injuries. That being said, it was the second straight game that the offense failed to meet expectations.
Collaros was 15-of-31 for 285 yards with no touchdowns and two interceptions. He benefitted from a big 76-yard completion to Keric Wheatfall, who finished with 111 yards on three catches. Johnny Augustine stepped in for Oliveira in the backfield, rushing for 31 yards and one touchdown on seven carries.
A lot of work needed to be done for the Bombers to fix all the issues the offense is facing.
3. Ottawa Defense Shows Promise
A lot has been said about the Redblacks’ defense after being second to last in 2023 in total defense. They impressed on Thursday, giving Collaros a tough time with two sacks and two interceptions in the contest. It was the secondary in particular that got the job done, with Damon Webb posting a sack and a big pass breakup on the second-to-last drive of the game on second down inside the 10-yard line. Former Toronto Argonauts defender Adarius Pickett had an interception in his debut and corner Alonzo Addae led the team in tackles with four, also contributing a pick.
The unit allowed just 42 rushing yards and held Dalton Schoen, one of the best receivers in the CFL, in check with four catches for just 43 yards.
Up Next
Ottawa Redblacks at Montreal Alouettes
BC Lions at Winnipeg Blue Bombers
