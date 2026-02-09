1985 Topps Mark McGwire Team USA Rookie Card Sets New Record Again

Standing among some of the most iconic modern baseball cards in hobby history, the 1985 Topps Mark McGwire Team USA Card (No. 401) graded PSA 10, has once again proven why it deserves a seat at the proverbial table of mid-1980’s hobby icons and the proof comes in the form of yet another record-breaking sale.

The sale, which took place on January 31, 2026, via Heritage Auctions saw bidders battle over the card and once the hammer struck, a brand-new record sale price of $4,758 had emerged. Prior to the $4,758 sale price, there had previous record-breaking sales of $4,650 and $4,555 that had both taken place in late 2025. From PSA population perspective, there are 307 PSA 10s, 7,313 PSA 9s and 34,546 PSA 8s, making the PSA 10 the rarest of the three higher-graded specimens.

When it comes to the record sale of this card, one of the underlying factors that stands out to collectors is the card’s 12-month upward trajectory of its sales. Not only was the latter part of 2025 impressive in and of itself, but all six of its sales starting with the February 2025 transaction should pique the interest of collectors who have a penchant for higher-graded mid-1980’s cards. It should also be noted that sales of the same card that result in progressively higher price points signal confidence among buyers, that generally indicates that there are higher prices to be had.

On Sept. 8, 1998, Mark McGwire broke Roger Maris' single season home run record. | H. Darr Beiser / USA TODAY NETWORK

From a collectible’s perspective, Mark McGwire’s legacy has grown throughout the hobby and although it may have begun with this specific card, however there are several others that are also considered to be just as legendary. These cards include but are not limited to his 1987 Donruss Rookie Card graded PSA 10 which sells for about $300 and his 1987 Fleer Rookie Card graded PSA 10 which sells for about $220. With that said, we absolutely cannot forget about the crown jewel of Mark McGwire cards that is of course the 1985 Topps Tiffany version of this very same card which recently sold for an incredible $31,000 as a PSA 10.

Mark McGwire’s impact on the hobby is one that continues to capture collectors across multiple generations beginning with his Team USA roots and ending with his retirement in 2001.

