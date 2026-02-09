3 Super Bowl LX Stars and Their Rookie Cards to Buy Now
The Seattle Seahawks turned Super Bowl LX into their revenge game, besting the New England Patriots 29-13 in a game that really felt more one-sided than the score suggests. The Seahawks shut out New England for three quarters in a championship game defined by the former's defensive unit and modest offense.
Seattle's Super Bowl LX victory was definitely a team contribution, but some players still stood out above the rest and had multiple key plays all throughout.
Jason Myers
Zero touchdowns were scored from the first to third quarter, and all 12 points on the board came from one man: Jason Myers. The Seahawks's kicker was perfect on the field in Super Bowl LX, converting 5/5 field goals and both extra point attempts to outscore the entire Patriots offense on his own.
Myers has been a professional for more than ten years now, but his first licensed NFL cards came in 2024, making that his rookie year. His most expensive card ever is a 1/1 Black Parallel Auto from the 2023 Panini Mosaic Scripts set, which went for only $155.
His popularity and card prices are sure to go up following the Seahawks' Super Bowl LX victory, but to call that an investment might be pushing it. Still, a relatively affordable player to collect especially considering how big of a contribution he made to Seattle's ring.
Sam Darnold
The comeback kid himself, Sam Darnold finally put the 2018 QB class on the map with their first-ever Super Bowl championship—and he did it against all odds. Darnold threw for 202 yards and a touchdown while avoiding any turnovers all game.
Darnold's most valuable solo rookie card, a 1/1 NFL Shield from Panini Flawless that received a PSA 10 grade, sold just days before Super Bowl LX. It went for $15,000 and, should this card ever surface again, it would fetch a significantly higher price following the Seahawks's victory.
Kenneth Walker III
Mr. Super Bowl LX MVP himself, Kenneth Walker III was the most unstoppable force on offense the entire game. Walker III did not finish with a touchdown, but his 135 rushing yards and 161 total yards were felt even during the early stages where neither team could find the end zone.
Walker III has been a solid yet overlooked RB throughout the 2025 season—a narrative that's going to change real soon. His most expensive card is a 1/1 RPA from the 2022 National Treasures set which sold in 2023 for only $3,349.00.
It's only a matter of time before his other high-end cards eclipse that number easily especially with the title of Super Bowl MVP now on his name.
