3 Super Bowl LX Stars and Their Rookie Cards to Buy Now

The Seattle Seahawks turned Super Bowl LX into their revenge game, besting the New England Patriots 29-13 in a game that really felt more one-sided than the score suggests. The Seahawks shut out New England for three quarters in a championship game defined by the former's defensive unit and modest offense.

Seattle's Super Bowl LX victory was definitely a team contribution, but some players still stood out above the rest and had multiple key plays all throughout.

Jason Myers

Jason Myers began as a professional in 2013 but only got into licensed NFL product after the pandemic | CardLadder

Zero touchdowns were scored from the first to third quarter, and all 12 points on the board came from one man: Jason Myers. The Seahawks's kicker was perfect on the field in Super Bowl LX, converting 5/5 field goals and both extra point attempts to outscore the entire Patriots offense on his own.

Myers has been a professional for more than ten years now, but his first licensed NFL cards came in 2024, making that his rookie year. His most expensive card ever is a 1/1 Black Parallel Auto from the 2023 Panini Mosaic Scripts set, which went for only $155.

His popularity and card prices are sure to go up following the Seahawks' Super Bowl LX victory, but to call that an investment might be pushing it. Still, a relatively affordable player to collect especially considering how big of a contribution he made to Seattle's ring.

Sam Darnold

2018 Panini Flawless Sam Darnold NFL Logo Shield 1/1 RC | CardLadder

The comeback kid himself, Sam Darnold finally put the 2018 QB class on the map with their first-ever Super Bowl championship—and he did it against all odds. Darnold threw for 202 yards and a touchdown while avoiding any turnovers all game.

Darnold's most valuable solo rookie card, a 1/1 NFL Shield from Panini Flawless that received a PSA 10 grade, sold just days before Super Bowl LX. It went for $15,000 and, should this card ever surface again, it would fetch a significantly higher price following the Seahawks's victory.

Kenneth Walker III

Super Bowl LX MVP Kenneth Walker III's most expensive card is a 1/1 RPA from National Treasures | CardLadder

Mr. Super Bowl LX MVP himself, Kenneth Walker III was the most unstoppable force on offense the entire game. Walker III did not finish with a touchdown, but his 135 rushing yards and 161 total yards were felt even during the early stages where neither team could find the end zone.

Walker III has been a solid yet overlooked RB throughout the 2025 season—a narrative that's going to change real soon. His most expensive card is a 1/1 RPA from the 2022 National Treasures set which sold in 2023 for only $3,349.00.

It's only a matter of time before his other high-end cards eclipse that number easily especially with the title of Super Bowl MVP now on his name.

