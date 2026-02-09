Topps Baseball has been a fixture of the hobby for 75 years now, and this year's flagship release looks to be one of the greatest ones yet. While it will contain it's usual components of rookies to chase, parallels, and inserts, some unique autograph offerings are being included. This is in large part to the anniversary taking place, as Topps is paying homage to past cover athletes. Signatures of some past Series 1 cover athletes can be pulled, and collectors will be looking for them upon release.

RELATED: 2026 Topps Series 1 Baseball reveals SP 1952 inspired cards

Here is what collectors need to know about the autograph subset, along with some brief release details of the product.

2026 Topps Series 1 Baseball brings Cover Athlete Signatures into the product

Throughout the years, numerous MLB players have graced the cover of Topps Flagship releases, specifically Series 1. A select few have signed in the subset this year, including: Aaron Judge, Albert Pujols, Bryce Harper, Julio Rodriguez, Juan Soto, Mike Trout, Pete Alonso, Prince Fielder, Ronald Acuna Jr, and Shohei Ohtani.

RELATED: Hobby U: An education of card gradiing criteria

The cards feature the title of the subset at the top of the card, along with the photograph that was used as the cover art the year the product was release. For example, the Bryce Harper card shows him sitting in the dugout holding a bat during his time with the Washington Nationals. This was the 2016 cover photo. The bottom of the card notes this, and even has an image of the hobby box from that year on the card. The player signature also comes at the bottom of the card.

2026 Topps Series One Bryce Harper Cover Athletes Autograph | Topps Dugout

RELATED: Hobby Preview: Top 4 Headlines That Lie Ahead in 2026

This does mark the first time these cards have been produced, and it would not be surpirsing to see Topps continue the subset throughout the course of the year. There have been some very notable players who have appeared on Series Two and Update covers. While it is not confirmed if they will do this, it would be a nice touch for continuity purposes. The exact odds of pulling these autographs are not known at the time of writing.

2026 Topps Series One Shohei Ohtani Cover Athletes Autograph | Topps Dugout

2026 Topps Series 1 Baseball information and release date

2026 Topps Series 1 Baseball is currently scheduled to release on Wednesday, February 11th in a variety of formats. Hobby and Jumbo boxes will be out that day, with Mega boxes coming at a later date. Collectors can find one relic or autograph in a hobby box, while a jumbo box will feature one of each. All the usual chases, such as Golden Mirror Image Variations will return, along with no shortage of inserts and parallels. Topps Series One always kicks off the Baseball hobby year, so collectors should hop in on the fun if they are able.

2026 Topps Series One Baseball Box | Checklist Insider

Topps Baseball is a tradition in the hobby for many collectors. Whether it is putting a set together, chasing after the new rookies, or going after big autographs, it is a product that offers a lot for everyone. This year, the new addition of Cover Athlete Autographs adds some additional intrigue, as the cards feature some of the best current and former players of the sport. The cards also have some great eye appeal, which is never a bad thing. These autographed cards can be found in packs whenever the product releases on Wednesday, February 11th.

TOP TRENDING COLLECTIBLES ARTICLES: