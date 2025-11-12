The 1999 Upper Deck MVP cards were always a fun pack or box to rip. At the time, it was a cost effective product, with great designs, and fun inserts to chase. With packs costing around $1, and retail blaster boxes costing less than $15, it didn't hurt if you walked away with a handful of commons.

With the clean white borders, and the great action shots of players, this product brought you back into the game. No matter which of the 4 sports you were collecting, these cards were some of the best for the year.

The inserts were a beautiful design through and through. For example, the Super Tools and Dynamics inserts really held their own, and even after all these years, still look amazing. The big chase (so I thought), was the autographs and game used inserts. Upper Deck did a great job with the design on the auto inserts. With splitting the card, they were able to give an action shot on top, while giving the respect of the auto on the bottom.

Brett Hull auto | https://ebay.us/m/A1mwFo

Barry Bonds | https://ebay.us/m/VmDJbF

However, what I didn't know until recently, there are some super short printed inserts to be found in this product.

For the longest time, I knew when you bought a few packs, you had a chance to pull a Silver Script. This is a regular base card, with a facsimile autograph of the player, in a silver coating. These were typically found 1 out of every 2 packs. Now I am just finding out about Gold Script, and Super Script

Gold Script & Super Script

These incredible cards can look like the base, but typically will have the facsimile auto, coated in the gold foil for the Gold Script, and silver for the Super Script. You can see on the reverse side, the numbering of either 100 or 25 tucked away on the right hand side.

Ken Griffey Jr PSA 10 | https://ebay.us/m/1MPSlo

Those who know the rarity of these cards, will pay a premium to own. Recently this Kobe Bryant Gold Script went for $1,300 in a PSA 9. Per PSA POP report, there are only 5 PSA 9's, and only 2 10's.

Kobe Bryant PSA 9 | Cardladder/ALT

This Michael Jordan recently pulled in almost $1,600 in a PSA 10.

Michael Jordan PSA 10 | Fanatics Weekly/Cardladder

The Super Script are on another level. Looking almost exactly the same, these gems are only numbered to 25. The Ken Griffey Jr. PSA 10 just sold, and it went for over $5,000.

Out of the 25 available, this is the only one that has been graded a 10 by PSA. It also doesn't hurt that its one of the greatest players of all time, smiling, holding up the All-Star MVP award.

Griffey Super Script PSA 10 | Cardladder/Fanatics

Might be time to dig through those 90's boxes, see if you have mistaken those Silver Scripts for Super Scripts. There might also be some other hidden gems in there as well.

Happy Hunting.

