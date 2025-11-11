Topps Update checklist is missing Roman Anthony and Jac Caglianone

With 2025 Topps Update releasing on Wednesday, collectors will get the opportunity to collect the first rookie cards for some players who did not make the Opening Day rosters for their respective teams but debuted soon after. However, Red Sox outfielder Roman Anthony and Kansas City Royals' Jac Caglianone were no where to be found on the checklist released by Topps.

RELATED: Jac Caglianone joins social media for baseball cards

Why are Anthony and Caglianone not in Topps Update?

Every year, Topps breaks up which rookies are included in Topps Series 2 and Topps Update based on internal deadlines in order to place them in production for the release. Typically, rookies who make their MLB debuts on Opening Day or soon after see their first rookie cards in Series 2 (think of Cam Smith, Kristian Campbell, etc.)

Jac Caglianone 2025 Topps Now PSA 10 | Card Ladder

After a certain point in the summer portion of the season, rookies who debut may be too late to be included in Topps Update during the winter and makes more sense to headline the rookie class for the following season (think of Gunnar Henderson and Adley Rutschman in 2023 Topps products).

Another indicator of whether or not a rookie will be included in that year's Topps products can be seen within any Topps Now cards they may have. On both Anthony's and Caglianone's Topps Now cards in 2025, rather than the typical "RC" logo, both have "Call Up" designation.

Roman Anthony 2025 Topps Now PSA 10 | Card Ladder

When we collectors see Anthony's and Caglianone's rookie cards?

The good news for Anthony and Caglianone collectors is they will have their fair share of rookie cards to chase in 2026, likely beginning with 2026 Topps Series 1 sometime in February of next year. Along with other rookies who did not make the deadline for 2025 Topps Update, the pair will without a doubt be the top chases in the product next year.

Roman Anthony 2023 Bowman Red Refractor Autograph /5 PSA 10 | Card Ladder

What about their debut patches?

Jac Caglianone 1st Bowman Red Sapphire Autograph /5 | Card Ladder

Similarly to their names not being included in Topps Update, both players not shockingly will not be in Topps Chrome Update either. This also means their debut patches worn by each player when they play in their first MLB game will likely be held until 2026's version of Topps Chrome Update.

Since Topps introduced the debut patch, they have selectively spread out which patches go in which year's product to give collectors top end players to chase.

TOP TRENDING COLLECTIBLES ARTICLES: