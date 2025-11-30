2000 Bowman Chrome Tom Brady rookie card price continues to explode

Tom Brady has a few iconic rookie cards: the 2000 Playoff Contenders Rookie Ticket Autograph, 2000 Essential Credentials, and 2000 SP Authentic. Another, the 2000 Bowman Chrome, has seen prices rise sharply over the past year.

Card Ladder

Brady's 2000 Bowman Chrome rookie card is distinctive for featuring him in his Patriots uniform, mid-throw. His eyes are focused on a target, with the large number 12 on his uniform, the focus of the picture.

Over the past year, the PSA 10 Bowman Chrome card (pop. 1,228) has increased in value by 63%. It was selling for about $6,600 about a year ago and is now selling for $10,8000. It is a real dramatic price increase.

Card Ladder

The gains have extended to the PSA 9 (pop. 2,844). About a year ago, the PSA 9 was selling for $2,000; it is now selling for $3,500, a 73.76% increase over the past year.

There are a few reasons the card has gone up in value. Brady's rookie cards are in demand because he is, depending on who you talk to, the greatest quarterback of all time. Also, the card market is currently in a bull market, driven in large part by the repack industry. As mentioned before, Brady has a number of memorable rookie cards, and they, too, have increased in price.

The 2000 E-X numbered to 1,500 in PSA 9 (pop. 94) is up 105% over the past year to $6,054. The 2000 SP Authentic numbered to 1,250 and graded PSA 9 (pop. 350), is up 41% over the past year to $14,000. The 2000 SPx numbered to 1,350 in PSA 9 (pop. 175) is up 83% over the past year to nearly $6,000.

This card's price has increased by 105% over the past year. | Card Ladder

Looking at some of Brady's rookie cards can remind collectors what drives prices. Brady's status as one of the greatest football players ever - if not the greatest - coupled with the scarcity of his various rookie cards, has sent his prices skyrocketing. Market conditions have also made his cards highly desirable among repackers who want to promote their products by using Brady cards as potential hits.

Is now the right time to buy any of Brady's rookie cards in high grade? Conditions right now seem to have created a pump in the market, but we've been saying that for a few years now. The market will eventually cool down, but it's anyone's guess when that will occur.

