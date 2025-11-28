4 Key cards of Brett Favre's career

There's been a lot in Brett Favre's personal life that hasn't gone well in recent years, but that's not why we're here. Rather, some collectors want to celebrate and remember what a great and fun career Favre had over twenty years. Of course he has a Super Bowl ring and 3 MVP awards, but above all many fans remember him for his daredevil attitude on the field and his gunslinger throws. When he was on, there was simply no-one more fun to watch. He has had his share of controversies and last year came the sad news that he had been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease. Favre is still very much on the radar of collectors and his cards still move. Let's take a look at some the most essential ones out there in the market.

TOPPS STADIUM CLUB 1991 BRETT FAVRE

1991 Brett Favre Stadium Club | CardLadder

When you know it's there, it's the first thing you look for - Topps famously got Favre's last name wrong on his Stadium Club rookie card, but you can't blame them - it's spelled on the card like it sounds! Favre is on the run here during his days at Southern Miss. There is a "Super Bowl XXVI" parallel which is very rare.

SKYBOX PREMIUM AUTOGRAPHICS 1997 BRETT FAVRE

1997 Brett Favre Skybox Autographics | CardLadder

Skybox's "Autographics" product was on fire in the late 90's, and Favre was there for the party. The QB was at the peak of his powers and this card of him in his Green Bay uniform takes the collector back to those frigid days at Lambeau. This autograph card is particularly tough to find because Favre didn't sign the base set, only the "Century Mark" parallel, hand-numbered to 100.

UPPER DECK GAME JERSEY 1997 BRETT FAVRE

1997 Brett Favre Upper Deck Game Jersey | CardLadder

Relic cards were in their infancy back in the late 90s, and maybe because of that, these cards are still a hot item decades later. There are two different versions of Favre's game jersey card - one with a green swatch and one with a white swatch. The green pops well against the yellow, as seen here.

TOPPS SUPREME 2012 DUAL AUTOGRAPH BRETT FAVRE/AARON RODGERS

2012 Brett Favre Topps Supreme Dual Auto | CardLadder

Time marches on, and eventually Favre moved on from the Packers after a legendary run in Green Bay. This card stands out because of the "Passing of the Torch" theme between two QB legends - Favre and his replacement, Aaron Rodgers. If you're a Packers fan or collector, this is a must have - but the print run was limited to just 25, so it could be tough finding one.

