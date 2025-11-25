1986 Topps Jerry Rice rookie card prices growing more expensive

Jerry Rice is the undisputed GOAT at wide receiver. His career stats, championships, and longevity are incomparable. Collectors are noticing that his rookie card in high grade has seen a steady price increase over the past year. Specifically, Jerry Rice's rookie card from 1986 Topps has seen significant growth in value in the past year.

Card Ladder

Rice's 1986 Topps rookie card in PSA 10 is scarce. According to Card Ladder, only four sales of the card in that condition have been recorded in the past year. The highest of those sales was $84,000, and the lowest was $70,000. It's difficult to compare data at those levels with so few sales. However, the cards in PSA 9 and PSA 8 condition reveal some useful insights.

There are 1,131 PSA 9s of Rice's rookie card. Over the past year, the card has increased in price by 61%. Why could that be, considering that it has a relatively high population? There could be a strong argument made that the repack industry is driving prices up. Regardless of its population, the PSA 9 Rice rookie card is considered a grail for many collectors.

The PSA 9 card makes for an appealing "hit" in certain repacks. The most recent sale was for $2,900. The PSA 8 has a similar trajectory in terms of price growth. It has increased in price by 62% in the past year, with the most recent sale of $227.

However, the PSA 8, unlike the nine, has an enormous population of 14,609. It is odd, though not impossible, that a card with such a high population would see so much growth in a year. There have been 231 public sales in the past year. It's possible that repackers are also responsible for the card's growth. The PSA 8 is affordable and attractive enough to feature on a checklist for a $500 repack.

Jerry Rice was so filthy. This practice vid is just insane. pic.twitter.com/2aVyTLORGL — Jarrett Payton (@paytonsun) August 16, 2023

If one believes the repack industry will continue to thrive and expand, then there's also a good chance that cards like Rice's rookie will continue to grow. His rookie card in high grade is the perfect type of card to feature in repacks, given how recognizable it is and Rice's standing as a GOAT.

The 1986 Topps Rice rookie card will likely continue to increase in price as the repack industry grows. How long will it last? No one really knows. But for collectors, it begs the question: Is now a good time to buy if prices keep rising? Should current holders sell if they expect prices to drop in the coming years?

TOP TRENDING COLLECTIBLES ARTICLES: