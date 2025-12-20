Collectors who are fans of rare inserts and graded cards have a variety of options to choose from on a daily basis in the hobby. Now, these two worlds are colliding for a limited time. Recently, Arena Club launched a Downtown-themed Slab Pack, filled with stars across multiple sports. Given the rarity of the Downtown insert, some of the cards that could be pulled carry some significant value.

With the pack now available for purchase, here is what collectors need to know about the pack, and the main chase cards.

Downtown-themed Slab Packs are for sale now

The Downtown-themed Slab Pack will only be for sale until the invetory is sold out. Therefore, collectors who are wanting to purchase a pack should double check and see if any are still left. Arena Club does provide a checklist that shows what cards have not been pulled as well - giving buyers a sense of transparency as to what they are purchasing.

The packs cost $500, and every card in the checklist is Downtown related, and is graded.

Downtown Special Series Slab Pack | Arena Club

Grail cards available include Kobe Bryant, Tom Brady, and Josh Allen

The checklist is split into two different levels, with the top level being Grails, and then the rest of the checklist. While the grail cards are harder to pull, they are quite valuable chases. The first of three on this tier is a Kobe Bryant insert from 2016 Panini Studio, graded a PSA 10. A recent sale of this card in a PSA 10 went at auction for $15,600.

2016 Panini Studio Kobe Bryant From Downtown PSA 10 | Arena Club

Next up is one of the top Quarterbacks in the NFL, Josh Allen. His Downtown from 2021 Donruss Optic is part of the grail list. It is also graded a PSA 10, and is the gold parallel version. According to Card Ladder, a PSA 9 sold in April for $5,382.

2021 Donruss Optic Josh Allen Downtown-Gold PSA 10 | Arena Club

Lastly, Tom Brady makes the grail list of the checklist with a card also out of 2021 Donruss Optic, this time the Black Pandora parallel of the Downtown insert. Past sales history on this card is not that frequent in a PSA 10, with the last sale coming in July for $10,000.

2021 Donruss Optic Tom Brady Downtown - Black Pandora | Arena Club

Other recognizable names also appear on the Slab Pack checklist

In addition to the three grail pulls, other key names also appear on the checklist, with greater odds to be pulled. Major names include: Saquon Barkley, Drew Brees, Peyton Manning, Jordan Love, Bryce Harper, Damian Lillard, and Joe Burrow. A wide range of years and parallels are represented across the checklist as a whole, and fans of the Downtown insert should be taking notice.

Arena Club is continuing it's offering of special edition Slab Packs with a Downtown-themed offering. With this insert carrying as much popularity as it does in the hobby, collectors will be chasing after the grail cards. The pack is currently for sale on the Arena Club website with one pack being $500. For hobbyists who love graded cards and Downtowns, this might be a can't miss combination.

