2020 Lewis Hamilton 1/1 AUTO card sells for over 7 figures!
The largest F1 Card sale happened over the weekend, a 2020 Lewis Hamilton 2020 1/1 Superfractor Auto PSA 8 sold for over 7 figures. The buyer and the seller, wanted to keep the final number private but both confirm it was over seven figures. The previous biggest sale in F1 history, was another 2020 Lewis Hamilton card that sold for $900,000.
The card was sold on the P1 Castle Premium Consignment, who is one of the biggest breakers in the F1 hobby and sells cards as well on his consignment site as well. P1 Castle whose real name is Scott, is going to fly to singapore to deliver the card to the buyer in person in the next few weeks.
The seller of the card is a gentlemen named Armando Gutierrez. Armando, aquired the card after he found out it was pulled by a kid in Canada and he was able to make a deal with the Father and the son before it went to Goldin. Goldin, almost got involved but the Father and son honored the orginal deal. Armando, was also lucky enough to get a photo with Lewis Hamilton with the card pictured below.
This sale, came right before Lewis Hamilton's last race with Merdedes last Sunday as he is moving to Ferrari next year to join Charles Leclerc. This card was also was sold right after 2024 F1 Topps Chrome came out last month. I mentioned in a previous article, that 2020 is the Holy Grail for F1 Collectors and this just proves that collectors think it will always be king. 2020 was the first year, that Topps came out with Formula 1 and many consider this to be Lewis Hamilton's rookie card even though he has previous cards from different years and different brands.
Lewis Hamilton, is considered the GOAT of F1 of all time with his 7 Driver Championships tieing the most with Michael Schumacher. Many feel he should have 8, because at the end of the 2021 season a lot of controversy happened on a restart with Max Verstappen and Verstappen ended up winning that race and the first of his four World Driver Championships. Hamilton, is a popuar figure on and off the race track as well.
Where does the F1 hobby go from here? I think 2020 will always be king becuse it's the first set and the best design according to collectors. Recently, Goldin sold a Charles Leclerc F1 Red Sapphire psa 8 4/5 for $19,250 picuted below.
This card will be interesting to see if it continues to hold because Hamilton is 39 and is driving has declined a alittle bit over the years. He is also going to a team in Ferrari that has been very unstable over the years and hasn't won a constrcutors championship (most points by a team over the season) since 2008.
Congrats to the buyer, seller, P1 Castle, and the F1 Community on an amazing card as this is great news for the F1 hobby moving forward.