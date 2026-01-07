3 WR Rookie Cards for 2026 NFL Hall of Fame Finalists: Fitzgerald, Holt and Wayne

Fifteen former NFL players have been announced as finalists for induction into the NFL Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. Of the group of 15, three are players who caught passes as a wide receiver: Larry Fitzgerald, Torry Holt, and Reggie Wayne. All three come with a storied playing career, and some great rookie cards.

RELATED: Topps details first ever F1 debut patch cards

Larry Fitzgerald | 2004 Rookie

Card Ladder | https://tinyurl.com/3msy8kst

First on the list and a first time NFL Hall of Fame candidate is Larry Fitzgerald. Fitzgerald played college at Pitt, was drafted by the Cardinals No. 3 overall in the 2004 NFL Draft and played his entire 17-season career in Arizona.

His most popular rookie card is his 2004 Topps Chrome refractor. It's a clean looking white-bordered card with Fitzgerald catching a pass, that comes with the reflective glow finish. According to Card Ladder, the highest sale for this piece was during the rise of the COVID boom on August 26, 2020 when it went for $6,643. The last sale of a PSA GEM MT 10 went for just $1,800 on November 28, 2025.

It's hard to find comparison sales for raw versions, but a PSA MT 9 will cost you between $300 and $400, according to eBay sold listings.

Torry Holt | 1999 Rookie

Card Ladder | https://tinyurl.com/ww9tyreh

Torry Holt was a member and a big catalyst of the famed Greatest Show on Turf. Drafted by the Rams with the No. 6 overall pick out of NC State, Holt played most of his career in St. Louis. He would finish his playing days in Jacksonville with the Jaguars in 2009. This is Holt's seventh year as a NFL Hall of Fame finalist.

Holt has a one-of-one sale of his 199 Fleer Ultra Masterpiece, that sold for $6,600 on eBay. But his biggest card with him in his pro uniform is his 1999 Playoff Contenders Autograph, graded a PSA GEM Mt 10. This card recently hit his high mark on August 31, 2025 when it went for $1,530 after 44 bids on Fanatics Collect.

According to eBay sold listings, the last sale of this card was on October 22, 2025 and went for one $469.99.

Reggie Wayne | 2001 Rookie

#/100 | Card Ladder | https://tinyurl.com/2p9w7rv9

The last player on this list was a known favorite target of Peyton Manning, Reggie Wayne. Drafted No. 30 overall in the 2001 NFL Draft, Wayne played his entire career in Indianapolis. He spent a brief period of time with the Patriots in 2014 but never played a regular season down for them.

One of Wayne's top rookie cards comes from the 2001 Topps Chrome set. His black refractor, numbered to 100 and graded a PSA GEM MT 10 hit a high mark on $2,010 on October 2, 2022. After 40 bids the card sold on Fanatics Collect, then PWCC.

As one of the first numbered cards produced in Topps Chrome football, its a rare card. There are few comps and PSA 10s have a pop count of just two. According to eBay sold listings a raw version sold for $499.99 on October 12, 2025. There is currently a BGS 8.5 on eBay for $12,000.

TOP TRENDING COLLECTIBLES ARTICLES: